MESICK -- The Mesick boys won their season-opening game for the first time in more than five years on Tuesday, maintaining a lead with excellent free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter while posting a 51-39 victory over the Traverse City Bulldogs.
"t was definitely exciting to win the opener and to do it at home," coach Kyle Duby said.
"They came back on us but we played well down the stretch and hit our free throws."
Senior guard Matthew Fuller made all six of his free throws in the final quarter to help the Mesick keep the visitors at arm's length in the closing minutes. Fuller finished with 18 points, 6 boards and 5 assists. Junior Connor Simmer struck for 5 points with 8 rebounds and played outstanding defense, earning 5 steals, and junior center Logan Wienclaw scored 6 with 6 boards.
Mesick is home again Friday against Manistee Catholic Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.