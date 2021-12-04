BIG RAPIDS — Mesick ran its record to 2-0 with a 48-31 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
"It was a really gritty battle," Mesick coach Aaron Osentoski said. "Crossroads made a run in the third quarter but we weathered the storm and handled things with our defense."
The Bulldogs led 13-5 after the first quarter and 27-8 at halftime. It was 37-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Jillian Hillier paced Mesick with 13 points and Lexy Abraham scored 10.
Mesick (2-0 overall, 1-0 WMD) is at Brethren on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.