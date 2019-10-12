MESICK — One step closer.
Mesick beat Brethren 42-12 in a key West Michigan D Conference football contest Friday night to take over the top spot in the standings.
The Bulldogs (6-1 overall) can wrap up the league title outright with a win over Bear Lake next week.
"This is our journey," Mesick coach Otto Ream said. "This was step seven and we've got step eight for our goals next week."
Brethren led 6-0 after the first quarter Friday but Mesick responded to lead 20-6 at halftime.
"We just kept plugging away on offense and then the defense took over," Ream said. "I thought they really played well tonight.
"I want to commend our line, too. Jack Malkowski, Evan Spoor and Ethan Klein did an awesome job tonight."
Joey Stewart led the Bulldogs with three rushing and one receiving touchdown while Gabe Parrish threw for 68 yards and two TDs. John Teachout also ran in another score.
Gabe Parrish led the way defensively with 13 tackles while Stewart had 11 and Logan Thomas had eight.
