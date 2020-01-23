MESICK — Mesick hung on for a 62-57 win over Marion in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Eagles led 15-11 after the first quarter before the Bulldogs went up 26-23 at halftime and 46-25 going into the fourth quarter.
"We're finally scoring the basketball and it feels good," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "That's our third straight game scoring more than 60 points and it really helped out. Give Mesick a lot of credit for coming back."
Lucas Hayes paced Mesick with 15 points while John Teachout scored 12 and Matthew Fuller added nine.
Brandon Stuart paced Marion with 20 points.
Mesick is at Pentwater on Friday.
