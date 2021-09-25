MESICK — Homecoming is a special night for students.
Getting a win makes the night even better.
Mesick defeated Kingston 42-30 Friday night to get its third win of season, all coming at home.
The Bulldogs took an early 14-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as they led wire to wire.
"The kids really played with focus," Mesick head coach Otto Ream said. "Grinding and grinding. They all played very well."
After taking a 22-8 into halftime, the Bulldogs maintained their double-digit lead throughout the second half.
"I thought our kids played really hard," Ream said. "Great win for them because it was homecoming."
Mesick quarterback Ashtyn Simerson went 4 of 7 for 105 yards and two touchdowns, one with his arm and one with his legs.
Colton Eckler led the Bulldogs' rushing attack with 183 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Logan Wienclaw had 34 yards of his own on 6 carries with a touchdown.
Mesick junior Diego Ham also added a 98 yard kickoff return touchdown.
Defensively, four different players wound up with double-digit tackle totals. Tyler Hall and Bradley Smith each had 11 tackles, with Wienclaw adding 11 tackles and two sacks.
Ben Parrish had 10 tackles, a sack, and an interception, with Tommy Quade contributing nine tackles of his own.
Mesick (3-2) will play Brethren next Friday night.
