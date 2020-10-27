MANTON — Mesick topped Manton 19-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11 in a non-league volleyball match Monday.
"This was an all-out fight going to five sets," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "There were quite a few times where it was back and forth with the lead. We let Manton jump out ahead on us too many times due to nerves and playing too easy.
"By the fifth set, the girls looked more relaxed and were playing more like their normal. The girls really laid it all out there at the end and I’m super proud of how they played all the way to the end."
For the Bulldogs, Lexy Abraham had 17 assists, two kills and an ace; Kelsey Quiggin three aces, six blocks and eight kills; Trinity Harris an ace, seven kills and 10 digs; Grace Quiggin four kills; Maggie Shermak 13 digs; Kaylee O'Neill 24 digs; Grace Hawk an ace, an assist, three kills and nine digs; Shannyn Spencer 12 blocks and four kills; and Kaylee Carson two aces, a kill and eight digs.
For Manton, Aysia Taylor had four aces, a kill, 31 assists and 12 digs; Billie Brickheimer three kills, three blocks and three digs; Brylie Greter nine digs; Lauren Wilder four kills, three blocks and 14 digs; Leah Helsel three aces, five kills, a block and 17 digs; Megan Moffit three aces, 19 kills and 29 digs; and Taryn Regnerus seven digs.
"Tonight was our second game in a row of playing flat volleyball," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "We have one date left in our regular season to try to turn it around.
"We just don’t have quite enough depth to make the amount of hitting errors we have been and stay in a match. This group has made a lot of growth this season and I hope that they haven’t leveled off just yet."
The Rangers are at Evart with Houghton Lake today while Mesick is at Buckley on Wednesday.
Buckley tops Brethren
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 25-11, 25-22, 25-12 win over Brethren in a non-league match.
Mira Warren had eight kills and four aces while Kyrie Wildfong added 17 assists. Brianna Schrotenboer had eight kills and seven aces while Anna Francisco added seven kills and eight digs.
The Bears host Mesick on Wednesday.
