MESICK — Gabe Parrish threw for 268 yards and Cole Spencer hauled in four touchdown passes as Mesick opened the season with a 43-22 win over Marion on Friday.
The Bulldogs led just 19-16 at halftime but kept the Eagles off the scoreboard in the third quarter, leading 27-16 going into the fourth.
"It was a hard-hitting ballgame by both sides," Mesick coach Otto Ream said. "They started to get us on the ropes but we took it back and started playing a lot better toward the end of the third quarter.
"We made some adjustments on defense and it worked out really well for us."
Parrish was 17 of 28 passing for 268 yards and four TDs while Spencer caught 11 of those passes for 218 yards and the four scores.
Logan Thomas carried the ball eight times for 77 yards, as well.
Spencer paced the defense with 14 tackles while Andrew Terry had 13. Thomas and Parrish had eight tackles apiece.
Mason Salisbury paced Marion with 165 yards and two TDs rushing while also passing for 81 yards and a score. Riley Moggo had three catches for 54 yards and a TD.
Salisbury paced the defense with eight tackles while Weston Cox had seven. Thomas Jenema added six tackles and an interception.
"I thought we played hard," Marion coach Chad Grundy said. "We got it to 19-16 but we couldn't stop the big play and it hurt us.
"Mesick is a really good team and has a lot of skill guys so I'm encouraged by our effort and hope we can bounce back next week."
Mesick is at Indian River Inland Lakes next Friday while Marion goes to Baldwin.
