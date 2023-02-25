PENTWATER — After their big win versus Marion on Wednesday, Mesick head coach Nathan Hall was hoping not to have a letdown game against Pentwater Friday night.
They did not.
The Bulldogs beat Pentwater 75-54 on the road to move to 13-5 and 12-3 in conference play heading into the last week of the regular season.
Mesick led 28-20 after the first quarter and 46-30 at halftime. It was 65-39 going into the fourth quarter.
“The team really played well on defense,” Hall said.
“I thought they communicated and moved around the floor well.”
Ashtyn Simerson led the Bulldogs with 20 points, four assists, and five steals.
Joe O’Neill filled up the stat sheet with 19 points, four rebounds, eight assists, and four steals.
Carter Simmer added 15 points, and Tyler Hall had eight points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks.
Mesick is at Kingsley on Wednesday.
Heritage Christian beat Mesick 37-35 in a non-league contest.
Kayla McCoy paced the Bulldogs with 31 points.
