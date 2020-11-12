BUCKLEY — One win has turned into two for Mesick.
And some history — in a 2020 sort of way.
The Bulldogs beat Gaylord St. Mary 25-14, 18-25, 25-20, 25-14 in an MHSAA Division 4 volleyball regional semifinal contest Tuesday at Buckley High School.
The bigger news came Wednesday afternoon when Mesick found out it had won the regional title due to Leland being forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 issues within its team.
It's the first regional title in program history for the Bulldogs and sends them into state quarterfinal against Fowler or Onekama on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Manton High School.
"The girls are excited," Mesick athletic director Kyle Duby said. "They're excited to move on to the quarterfinals and they're playing some great volleyball right now.
"They were looking forward to playing Leland. They're one of the best programs in the state. We hope everyone in Leland gets through this and it's unfortunate that their season had to come to an end the way it did."
Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin was pleased with her team's performance on Tuesday.
"These girls have improved so much and are playing with a lot of confidence," she said. "We will keep working hard to be as prepared as possible.
"Our community is so supportive and behind us 100% and we want them to know it helps us a lot to feel that support."
Lexy Abraham had two aces, 12 assists and three kills; Kelsey Quiggin seven blocks, 10 kills and nine digs; Trinity Harris three aces, four kills and four digs; Grace Quiggin three aces and nine kills; Kaylee O'Neill 29 digs; Shannyn Spencer four kills and a kill; and Kaylee Carson 34 digs
