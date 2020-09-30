MESICK — Mesick scored a 25-14, 25-11, 25-19 win over Walkerville in a West Michigan D Conference contest Tuesday.
"We struggled with Walkerville’s quick returns at times and had some untimely service errors," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "We were able to pull out the win but need to clean up a few things going forward.
We're looking to have a good practice tomorrow to iron out some of these things and be ready for Baldwin on Thursday."
Trinity Harris had five aces, two kills and seven digs; Kelsey Quiggin four aces, five kills and seven digs; Lexy Abraham an ace, six assists and four kills; Grace Quiggin two aces and 12 kills; Grace Hawk two aces and four assists; Maggie Shermak two aces and seven digs; Kaylee O'Neill two assists and 15 digs; Harmony Harris three aces, seven assists and a kill; and Kaylee Carson five aces, a kill and three digs.
