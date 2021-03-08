MESICK — They expected a battle down to the wire.
It certainly was that.
Mesick beat Brethren 65-62 in a key West Michigan D Conference battle Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 5-1 WMD) are now in a three-way logjam atop the league standings tied with Baldwin and the Bobcats.
"We knew going in this was going to be a battle and it certainly turned out that way," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "It was back-and-forth the whole way.
"We were able to get a lead early in the fourth and then our two senior guard, Matthew Fuller and Jon Teachout, came up huge on free throws."
Mesick led 18-15 after the first quarter while Brethren was up 28-27 at halftime. The Bulldogs were up 43-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Fuller paced the Bulldogs with 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four blocks while Caleb Linna had 14 points and Connor Simmer scored 10.
Mesick is at Big Rapids Crossroads Tuesday.
