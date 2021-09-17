BRETHREN — The Mesick volleyball team had a sluggish start but turned it around Wednesday to beat Brethren, 22-25, 25-22, 25-10 and 25-18.

Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said the Bulldogs were not communicating well and ended up dropping the first set. She said Mesick rallied in the second set to win and made defensive adjustments in the final two sets to get the win.

"We started getting some better passes, so our hitters could get set up," she said. "We improved our serving as well; giving up only 11 points in all four sets in missed serves."

