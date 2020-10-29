BUCKLEY — The Mesick volleyball team traveled to Buckley Tuesday and sweep the Bears, 25-7, 25-20, and 25-23.
Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said the Bulldogs have one more game Thursday against Glen Lake before they end the regular season and start district play. Although Mesick won the match, Quiggin said her team's communication Tuesday was nonexistent at times.
"We struggled to get decent passes off our serve/receive as well. In the next few days before districts we will be focusing on improving those aspects of our game," she said. "We are a scrappy team and the girls do work hard and don't give up, which is the right mentality to have heading into next week."
Lexy Abraham had five assists, three kills, and three aces, while Kelsey Quiggin had an ace, five blocks, eight kills, and 13 digs. Mesick's Trinity Harris had three aces and three kills, while Grace Quiggin had four kills.
Maggie Shermak had six digs, Kaylee O’Neill has 10 digs, and Grace Hawk had eight assists, a kill, and five digs. Mesick's Shannyn Spencer had three blocks and three kills, Kaylee Carson had three kills, and Harmony Harris had five assists.
