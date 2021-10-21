TRAVERSE CITY — The Mesick volleyball team lost in three sets to Traverse City Christian Wednesday, 25-18, 25-18 and 25-19.
Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said she was proud of her team for never giving up and continuing to make the needed adjustments to improve. The Bulldogs started to read the Sabres' hitters after the first set, but Quiggin said the Traverse City Christian outside hitter, which made it hard to get the ball up well enough to set.
"So we weren't able to hit at them as much as I would have liked," she said.
Mesick's Kelsey Quiggin went 14 for 15 serving with two aces, seven kills and 14 digs, while Lexy Abraham went 14 for 14 serving with an ace, 14 assists, five kills and seven digs. Grace Hawk was 9 for 10 serving with an assist and 12 digs for the Bulldogs, while Kaylee Carson was 7 for 8 serving with an ace, six kills and four digs. Finally, Mesick's Maraya Buell had a block and four kills, while Maddy Spoor was 4 for 4 serving with an ace.
