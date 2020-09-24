MESICK — The Mesick volleyball team swept past Manistee Catholic Tuesday in three straight sets 25-12, 25-16, and 25-18.
The wins improved the Bulldogs to 12-0 overall and 9-0 in the West Michigan D, according to coach Stacy Quiggin.
"The girls were happy to have a bigger crowd there to support them," Quiggin said.
The Bulldogs are still working on communication issues at times, but Quiggin said her team was able to work through most of those issues. She also said her team needs to start matches with the same intensity that they end them with.
Trinity Harris had an ace and three kills while Kelsey Quiggin had seven aces, three kills, two blocks, and 11 digs. Lexy Abraham had six aces, 11 assists, and a kill while Grace Hawk had three kills and three digs.
Maggie Shermak had four digs or the Bulldogs while Kaylee O'Neill had seven digs. Harmony Harris had two aces, two assists, and a kill while Kaylee Carson had an ace and four digs.
"I’m happy with the outcome and the work that these girls put in every day is showing on the floor. They are fun to watch," Stacy Quiggin said.
