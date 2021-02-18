CUSTER — Mesick scored a 70-55 win over Mason County Eastern in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday.
The Bulldogs led 15-14 after the first quarter and 30-16 at halftime. It was 45-31 going into the fourth quarter.
John Teachout paced Mesick with 13 points while Caleb Linna and Carter Simmer each had 12. Tyler Sexton added 10 points.
The Bulldogs host Walkerville on Friday.
Marion falls short
MANISTEE — Marion dropped a 42-31 decision to Manistee Catholic in a West Michigan D contest.
"We literally probably shot 10 percent from the field," Marion coach Shane Sluiter said. "We played hard and played good defense but nothing fell tonight."
Marion led 13-7 after the first quarter and was down 18-15 at halftime. It was 27-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Mason Salisbury paced the Eagles with 12 points.
Marion hosts Brethren on Friday.
