ONEKAMA — The Mesick boys stayed unbeaten Tuesday, posting a 58-40 victory over host Onekama in non-league play Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (6-0, 5-0) were without two starters going into the contest because of illness and, at one point because of foul trouble, were down to just six players.
“I was really proud of our effort tonight,” said Mesick coach Kyle Duby. “We were short-handed but the players we put on the floor did the job.”
Senior Connor Simmer and sophomore younger brother Carter Simmer led the way offensively for the Bulldogs, each scoring 23. Carter was locked in from 3-point land, nailing seven treys in the contest.
Duby also commended freshman center Jacob McCree, who provided eight minutes of quality time off the bench in spite of playing on a sore ankle. In that time, McCree scored four, grabbed six rebounds, and blocked two shots.
“That was really gritty play from the freshman center,” Duby said. “I didn’t want to call on him but there wasn’t much choice. We needed some minutes from him and he came through for us.”
Duby also commended the Simmer brothers for “stepping up” on a night when most of the scoring went through their hands.
Mesick plays at league foe Baldwin on Thursday.
