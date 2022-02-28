Mesick's Akom headed to Olivet for softball

MESICK — Mattie Akom’s epiphany came in the sixth grade.
It wasn’t one moment to be exact but more like a gradual discovery.
The Mesick High School senior had found her sport and it was softball.
Fast-forward nearly six years and Akom signed her letter of commitment for the sport at Olivet College last week.
She’s got one more season as a Bulldog this spring before heading downstate to the NCAA Division III school.
“I just fell love with softball and decided I wanted to do it as long as I could,” Akom said. “I love the team aspect, I love the different people I meet through softball and all of the life lessons I’ve learned through it.
“It’s something I fell in love without realizing it.”
The same could sort of be said for college choice, too.
Akom looked seriously at both Albion and Olivet before making her choice.
“I actually went there a couple of months ago. I just believed in what the coach wants to do wit the program and the future of this team,” Akom said.
“Academics is a big part of this, too, so I met with some professors and really clicked with them, too.”
Olivet’s program is led by first-year coach Michaela Hamilton. She had been at West Virginia Wesleyan College since 2018 where she mainly worked with the pitchers.
The Comets opened their 2022 season this spring, going 0-3 in three games in Kentucky. Olivet went 1-23 overall and 1-14 in the MIAA during the 2021 spring season.
Akom’s main position at Mesick is catcher and that’s what she hopes to play in college but she’s open to anything that gets her on the field.
“I just love that I am able to have some control of the field as a catcher,” she said. “I love that I can get somebody out with the pitcher, whoever that is.”
A Cadillac News All-Area Dream Team selection last year as a junior, Akom hit .430 with four doubles, eight triples and 36 RBIs for the West Michigan D Conference and Division 4 regional finalist Bulldogs. She threw out 10 of 23 runners attempting to steal.
She’s got similar goals this spring, as well.
Softball practices begin March 14.
“I want to become a better player,” she said. “I have some little things to work on…things with catching and batting that I’ve been working on in the off-season.”
Team-wise, the goals are to at least repeat 2021.
“I just us to click again like we have in the past,” Akom said. ‘We want to win the conference and district again. The big goal this year is we want to win regionals.”
Academically, Akom will go in as undecided for her major but she knows she’s got incentive to figure out what she wants to do.
“One thing that drew me there is they guarantee you graduate in four years or the fifth year is free,” she added.
