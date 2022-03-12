MANTON — A historical season came to an end Friday for the Mesick boys of coach Kyle Duby.
After 20 straight wins in the regular season and an MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal victory over host Manton, the ride ended in the championship game against Grayling, 63-36.
The long, quick Vikings (13-9) advanced to Monday’s regional semifinal at home against Tawas (13-8). In the other semifinal bracket on Monday, McBain (8-14) faces Sanford Meridian at 7 p.m.
“This is painful for everybody right now but when we look back we’ll realize just how successful the season has been,” Duby said after a tearful postgame locker-room session with his players.
“This is a special bunch of kids and they gave our community so much to cheer for and the community gave our players so much support. It’s been a great ride all the way around and I couldn’t be prouder of these kids.”
Duby credited Grayling with playing “a great game.”
“They’re a really solid team with so many athletes,” he said. “They played very aggressively on defense and it took us a while to adjust to that. Once we did, we were too far behind.”
Mesick faced continual pressure from Grayling, often in the form of a full-court press, and it caused the Bulldogs problems, particularly in the first half.
The Bulldogs matched Grayling basket-for-basket over the first four minutes of the contest as Ashtyn Simerson and Connor Simmer both drained baseline threes but Grayling gradually pulled away after that as senior Caleb Caul, who would prove to be a thorn in Mesick’s side all game long, nailed a short jumper and converted a put-back as the Vikings surged to a 17-9 lead by the end of the opening period.
A pair of 3’s from Carter Simmer and a driving layup from Logan Wienclaw trimmed the deficit to 18-14 two minutes into the second quarter but that proved to be the high-water mark of the night for the Bulldogs. Grayling went on a 17-0 run to close out the second quarter and also scored the first four points of the third quarter, pushing its lead to 39-14.
Mesick gamely battled back behind a put-back from Carter Simmer and another trey from Simerson to cut the lead to 41-23. The Vikings responded with six straight points, though, and owned a commanding 53-25 lead after three quarters.
Senior guard Wyatt Thomas came off the bench for the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter and provided a little spark, scoring five points with a 3-pointer. Near the end of the game, Duby called timeout to give each of the starters a chance to come to the beach and be recognized by the coaches and the fans in the bleachers.
After the game ended and the Grayling players and coaches received the regional medals and trophy, the Mesick coaches and players made a point of acknowledging the Mesick fans on both sides of the bleachers and thanking them for their support.
Simerson paced the Bulldogs with nine points, all from beyond the arc. Senior Connor Simmer struck for seven with a trey and freshman Jacob Mc
Cree scored seven as well. Junior Carter Simmer, saddled with foul trouble and forced to sit at different points in the contest, put six on the board.
“These kids have worked so hard to get to this point,” Duby said.
“They put in so much time in the offseason and really dedicated themselves to reaching their potential. They had the first undefeated season since 1982 at our school, they won the conference outright after sharing it last year, they set a state record for 3’s, and they took it one step further in districts. And the final story hasn’t been written yet for this group. A lot of them come back again next year and they’ll be just as motivated.”
