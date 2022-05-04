Mesick's Wienclaw headed to Olivet for football

MESICK — Logan Wienclaw had always had that little voice telling him to keep playing sports past high school.
That voice just kept getting louder the older he got.
The Mesick High School senior finally listened.
Wienclaw recently signed his letter of commitment for football at Olivet College where he’ll be a kicker for the Comets.
“I’ve always had the idea that I wanted to keep playing…I just finally started making it happen,” he said.
“My coaches kept telling me that and they always pushed me to do my best 100 percent at every practice.”
Wienclaw looked at Olivet, an NCAA Division III school in southern Michigan and Finlandia, another DIII school in Hancock.
“I went (to Olivet) on my visit and just loved the campus,” Wienclaw said.
“When we got there and met the team, they treated you like family the whole time there.
“I really liked that.”
Olivet went 7-3 overall in 2021 and 3-3 in the MIAA under fifth-year head coach Dan Musielewicz.
The Comets were also 8-2 in 2019 and did not have a season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They take their program really seriously,” Wienclaw said.
“I’ve already got summer workouts to do that they sent us.”
In one respect, Wienclaw will be doing a little “less work” in college. At Mesick, he was a fullback, kicker, punter and tight end as part of an eight-player program.
The plan in college is to be just a kicker.
“I like the idea of one position,” Wienclaw laughed. “Part of me wants to keep playing in other spots, too.
“I know their roster is full, though.”
Olivet opens the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Franklin.
Wienclaw leaves Mesick as part of a three-year group that helped turn the Bulldogs’ program around. Mesick has gone 17-11 in the past three seasons and won the first MHSAA playoff game in program history in 2020 when it beat Vestaburg.
The Bulldogs went 5-5 this past season and lost to powerhouse Suttons Bay in the first round of the eight-player playoffs.
That success sticks with this senior class.
“To get that first playoff win and the back-to-back conference championships was great,” Wienclaw said. “It means a lot to us.
“We were usually looked at as the school that doesn’t win anything so being able to win a playoff game and conference titles meant a lot for the younger kids to see us do it.”
Wienclaw is undecided on a major.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.