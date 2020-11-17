MHSAA aims to complete fall sports

This curveball felt like yet another punch in the gut in a year full of them.
High school sports, which were nearing the completion of fall tournaments, are on hold once again as the COVID-19 pandemic surges across the state.
This shutdown lasts at least three weeks through Tuesday, Dec. 8 but if rising infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue, it will be longer.
We only need to look back to last March and April when the state's boys basketball, girls basketball and hockey tournaments were postponed and then eventually canceled due to the pandemic.
We got back on the right side of things over the summer and into the fall as COVID numbers looked good in Michigan compared to much of the nation.
That started changing mid-October when the weather cooled, fewer people were wearing face coverings and gathering more in social situations.
That's why we're in the spot we are in today.
COVID-19 doesn't care if you're tired of dealing with it. It's not going anywhere anytime soon.
If we can stem this tide headed into the Christmas season, then maybe we can finish the prep volleyball and football seasons when the latest restrictions expire Dec. 9.
MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said just that in a Zoom meeting with media Monday afternoon.
“Our goal was to find a way to have three seasons in 2020-21 and find a way for each of those seasons to culminate with a (championship) during 20-21,‘ he said. “With the latest curveball that every citizen in Michigan got last night — with all of us heading into another three weeks similar to the shelter-in-place (in the spring) — our goals and plans have not changed.‘
Football has three weeks left in its 11-player state tournament, two weeks left in the 8-player post-season and just one week left in volleyball.
Uyl said the 19-member MHSAA Board of Directors will meet Wednesday to draft plans to conclude the fall sports season by Dec. 31 — if the latest restrictions expire on Dec. 9.
Volleyball has time on its side being played indoors.
Football does not.
“Finishing in December is certainly option No. 1,‘ Uyl said. “If the pause is extended further, playing outdoors in January and February doesn’t make much sense. Then we’d have to look at options B and C and finishing once the weather gets better. And we all know the arguments in Michigan about trying to play football outdoors in the spring.‘
The 8-player finals were scheduled for Nov. 28 at Midland Community Stadium while the 11-player state finals were to be held Dec. 4-5 at Ford Field in Detroit, their usual location.
Uyl confirmed Ford Field is on board for December and will work around Lions' home games.
Winter sports practices for hockey, girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling, skiing and competitive cheer are also shut down until Dec. 9. The MHSAA board will come up with an adjusted schedule for winter sports, as well, on Wednesday.
The bottom line is now in the hands of the state's residents. Uyl — along with each of the state leaders in announcing the restrictions on Sunday — pleaded with Michiganders to do the right thing.
That means wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining proper social distancing and staying home if you're sick.
Pretty simple.
“We really have a challenge here to do the right thing to get our numbers back to where they were in August, September and early October,‘ he said. “If we want to give kids a chance, this is what we’ve got to do. Mentally, it’s what all of them need more than anything.‘
We know how much being able to play sports has meant to the state's student-athletes this fall. It's one piece of normalcy in the midst of Schoology, Edgenuity, virtual learning, quarantining, COVID testing and just plain worrying about the future.
“What we’ve been able to do since August has been incredible for kids in our state,‘ said Uyl, the father of two current student-athletes. "I have kind of a unique experience in that I’ve got a senior football player and an eighth-grade volleyball player, who was able to have a middle school season.
“The impact on those 13-and 14-year old girls — to be able to be around friends, to be able to re-connect with coaches and just have a couple hours a day to play and have fun — is incredible.‘
Uyl said the past months of competition have shown that sports can be played safely. He said 94 percent of football teams and volleyball teams were able to compete each week throughout the postseason, a success rate that says the games can go on once the restrictions expire.
He added health officials have told the MHSAA that they have not seen trends of the virus being transmitted at schools or in competitions.
“That’s not my opinion, that’s what we have been hearing from local health department officials sprinkled all throughout the state,‘ he said.
"One of them actually joked, 'Mark, what you really need to do is print up T-shirts that say ‘Go to school, Go to practice, Go to games.’ Then on the back says ‘Go home.’ This person felt strongly, if kids were in a structured, organized environment with all the safety procedures we had in place, then once those things were done, to go home and isolate and stay away from those parties and social gatherings, we could have kept seeing success and be in a better place than we are today.
“We have an incredible amount of data that shows sports can be done and done safely.‘
The proverbial ball is in your court Michigan.
