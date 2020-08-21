MHSAA approves fall sports in Regions 6 and 8; rest of Michigan on hold

One step forward — for some.
For the rest — it's a small step forward.
Sort of.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association approved the start of competition in boys soccer, volleyball and girls swim/dive in Regions 6 and 8 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Safe Start Plan. Regions 6 and 8 are currently in Phase 5 of the restart plan.
Locally, that includes Cadillac, Manton, Mesick, Buckley, Lake City and Northern Michigan Christian.
While McBain Public Schools is part of a Phase 5 county, the school must align with Phase 4 because of the number of students enrolled there who live in Osceola County.
Also in Phase 4 are Pine River, Reed City, Marion and Evart.
So, here's where it gets confusing.
McBain, Pine River, Reed City, Marion and Evart may continue to practice volleyball and soccer outdoors and are not allowed to host competition in those sports but can compete if it's at a school in Phase 5.
For example, if Pine River were to play at Lake City, then the contest is allowed. If the situation were reversed, it's still on hold.
The MHSAA’s Representative Council was ready to allow competition in all regions for boys soccer, girls swimming and volleyball, but was unable to do so because it is seeking clarification and guidance from Whitmer’s office about the current Executive Orders as they relate to the use of indoor school gyms and swimming pools.
“Our Council has made clear it is ready to offer students these opportunities, pending approval from Governor Whitmer that we may do so,‘ MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a release. “We have been told that within a week, future guidance will address athletic issues that exist in current executive orders. We are awaiting that guidance.
“The MHSAA and Representative Council are committed to following all current and future Executive Orders and safety precautions. However, we need more answers before we can give all of our member schools the go-ahead to play each other again, and the majority of our schools are in regions that are not yet allowed to take part in volleyball, soccer and swim.‘
The MHSAA also reaffirmed the decision to move football to the spring, something it announced last week.
Athletic directors around the state received the guidance at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
From there, it got crazy.
"For me, I am happy that we're able to continue with six out of the seven fall sports," Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant said. "I am glad the MHSAA was able to give us some guidance.
"The thing that I think will be the most challenging part now is the scheduling. With the new rules in place, I think it's going to be tough for us to not be called to host with Regions 1-5 and 7 not being able to compete yet inside until that Executive Order gets changed. I've got a feeling we're going to be getting a lot of phone calls."
It started quickly for Bryant. Cadillac's varsity volleyball team was set to compete in a quad at Coopersville with Forest Hills Northern and Montague but that was moved to Cadillac after th guidance came out.
A soccer game between Cadillac and Ludington on Monday also was moved north.
Reed City athletic director Kris Griffin had her phone going crazy, too, but it wasn't to see if the Coyotes could host events.
Griffin answered a number of questions about what was happening with the MHSAA's new plan but said she wants to take it slow and see what develops.
"We're fortunate because some of our first games are in Region 6," she said. "We've got soccer and cross country at NMC (Friday) and volleyball at Cadillac on Monday.
"We're also back at NMC for volleyball next week, too. I will look at my schedule and see where we can go."
Like many across the state, Griffin was unsure what will happen when Whitmer updates her Executive Orders regarding competition in Regions 1-5 and 7.
"I think I am optimistic," she said. "This will settle down in the next week or so and there are no guarantees. We've definitely learned that.
"We're constantly moving and we're all better off recognizing that's the way things are going to be for a while."
In Regions 6 and 8, outdoor facilities may have up to 500 people, or 25 percent capacity, whichever number is lower. Indoor facilities are limited to 250, or 25 percent capacity. Indoor pools are limited to 25 percent capacity, as well.
The number of people at any one event includes all competitors, coaches, game officials, school administration, media, etc. Social distancing is still required, as is a face mask or shield.
Regardless of how many people can watch events, the biggest positive news Thursday is a large number of kids are getting the chance to compete again.
"It's great for our kids and our community," he said. "I know we're going to be a little bit handcuffed on how many people can watch the events physically in the stands but, really, this is about the kids and their opportunity to compete."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.