There's been no change in the Michigan High School Athletic Association's stance on playing football this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sport remains a high risk for the spread of the disease of which there are currently no vaccines or treatments.
Last week, the MHSAA moved football to spring 2021 with tentative plans to begin practicing in early March and have a regular season started by the end of the month.
A modified state tournament will likely follow. Schedules and guidelines will be released in the coming months.
What the MHSAA did release on Thursday is further guidance for what football programs can do this fall in the absence of playing games.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 24 through Saturday, Oct. 31, teams are allowed up to 16 voluntary coach-player contact days (practices) with helmets only.
No competition or practice with students from other schools is allowed.
This allowance is for practice sessions on-site at school facilities if the school permits, with all stated safety protocols and pandemic safety measures being followed. Furthermore, if a student participates in fall football in another state, then he or she would be ineligible for a second football season in Michigan in the spring.
Currently, Ohio and Indiana are moving forward with competition in all sports.
Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant coached football at Newberry High School in the Upper Peninsula before moving south. He said with the way the schedule works out, that may be a pretty good number of practices.
"They started last week and were shut down this week. Coaches are probably going to need another week or two to figure things out," he said. "If they went with the months of September and October, you can conceivably schedule two practices a week for those eight weeks.
"As a football coach, knowing that we're not going to be able to have a season this fall, I think that helps out. That gives you 16 workouts you can utilize. You can still run practices and structure them the way you want. It's just going to be minus the pads and the contact, obviously."
When we get to the spring, there's no question the football season will be shorter than its normal 14 weeks.
MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl talked details on Monday's Huge Show. Don't expect a team's fall schedule to just transfer to dates in March and April.
“What that football season looks like is certainly not a nine-game regular season; it’s going to be shorter,‘ he said. “Then, at the end of that regular season, is there a way that you can do some kind of tournament to where everybody gets in? Or maybe it’s six regular-season games or five regular-season games against a round robin.
"So, I could even see something where we put schools into maybe groups of six, and you're five regular-season games are against those other five teams that are in your geographic grouping, and from there, you play a tournament out."
