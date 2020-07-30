MHSAA approves start of practices, delays start of some games

One step forward.
Sort of.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association, following its Representative Council meeting on Wednesday, provided another update on the state of fall sports and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The good news is all fall sports can begin as regularly scheduled. That's Monday, Aug. 10 for football and Wednesday, Aug. 12 for all others.
For football, it's helmets only the week of Aug. 10. Pads and other equipment may be added the week of Aug. 17.
In regards to volleyball and girls swim, if a school is in Phase 5 of Gov. Whitmer's MI Safe Start Plan, practice may begin indoors. If a school is in Phase 4 of the plan, only outdoor practices are allowed at this time.
In addition, competitions in lower-risk sports like girls golf, boys tennis, girls swim and cross country may begin on their already-set dates of Aug. 19 and Aug. 21.
Higher-risk sports including football, boys soccer and volleyball may begin practice but not competition. The MHSAA said it will make a decision about competition timelines for the three sports by Aug. 20. The decision to allow competition in those sports will relay "on how the spread of the virus is trending statewide."
“The council, reflecting on the positive impact on their athletes this summer from taking part in offseason training, feels it’s of utmost importance to continue athletic activity moving forward,‘ MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in the release. “If we take a month off, our students will find opportunities to compete through non-school entities that may not be as focused on safety. Our athletic directors and coaches can provide the safest possible environment to return to sports, and this phased-in approach to competition will help schools continue building on progress already made.
“The council chose to make these adjustments to help ensure our athletes have a safe regular season this fall. As we continue to solidify the regular season, we can then turn our attention to building a safe postseason for our athletes.‘
Cadillac Area Public Schools athletic director said it was good to see at least these first pieces of information.
"The guidance they've given us is a good place to start," he said. "Whether we start on time or not is what's up in the air.
"At least we're getting an opportunity to play. As bad as it seems with all of the logistics, we're still getting a chance. We're still giving kids a chance to experience what they haven't experienced in six months."
There are further restrictions in each sport in regards to numbers of teams and competitors.
• Cross country — maximum of 70 runners are allowed in a race
• Golf — maximum of 72 competitors at an 18-hole site
• Football — two teams at a site
• Soccer — four teams at a site
• Swimming/diving — four teams at a site
• Tennis — four teams at a site
• Volleyball — four teams at a site
There also will be no scrimmages held in any fall sport to avoid teams mixing before the first dates of competition.
Protocols for cleaning, sanitizing and not sharing personal equipment remain in place after they were established earlier this summer. Protocols for each individual fall sport in regards to COVID are spelled out on the MHSAA website.
Bryant said he and his staff will do whatever it takes if it means kids getting a chance to compete this fall.
"The kids, the coaches, the officials…everybody that's involved, safety is No. 1," he said. "We're going to do whatever it takes just to have that experience."
The MHSAA also will release further details on spectators in August as it relates to Gov. Whitmer's restrictions on attendance at gatherings.
For Bryant and other athletic directors, the challenge becomes changing schedules with large invitationals and tournaments out of the picture.
"Right now, I am keeping all our non-conference stuff the same with the exception of tournaments," Bryant said. "We're waiting for guidance on going between Phase 4 and Phase 5 and what that might look like."
A number of state associations have begun postponing higher-risk sports to the spring and while that's still on the table, Uyl said they will exhaust every option before resorting to that.
“The easy way out would be to postpone all activity to next spring, and we are not taking the easy way out. But we will make wise decisions based on medical guidance,‘ Uyl said. “We will make these difficult decisions quickly and appropriately. If we don’t play this fall, it won’t be because we didn’t make every effort to do so.‘
