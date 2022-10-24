The field is set.
The MHSAA 11-player and 8-player football playoff field is ready to go after first-round pairings were announced Sunday.
In Division 3, Cadillac got an interesting curveball that defies geography as it heads to DeWitt in a Region 1 first-round game. The Panthers won the state title in 2020 and were runners-up last fall.
The Vikings come in at 5-4 while DeWitt is 6-3. Gaylord and Mount Pleasant are in the other half of the bracket.
In Division 6, Reed City hosts perennial power Montague in a first-round game. The Wildcats, who won the state title in 2020 and knocked the Coyotes out in round two in 2021, are 3-6.
Muskegon Catholic and Kent City are in the other half of the bracket.
In Division 7, Lake City got in at 5-4 and will travel to Ithaca. The Yellowjackets are a perennial power and have won a number of state titles under head coach Terry Westbrook.
In Division 8, it’s a Highland Conference rematch as McBain (5-4) is at Evart (8-1) in a first-round game. The Wildcats beat the Ramblers 46-20 during the regular season.
In an 8-player D2 regional contest, Marion hosts Posen. The Eagles wrapped up their first unbeaten season since 1966 with a win over Farwell on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.