The field is set.

The MHSAA 11-player and 8-player football playoff field is ready to go after first-round pairings were announced Sunday.

In Division 3, Cadillac got an interesting curveball that defies geography as it heads to DeWitt in a Region 1 first-round game. The Panthers won the state title in 2020 and were runners-up last fall.

The Vikings come in at 5-4 while DeWitt is 6-3. Gaylord and Mount Pleasant are in the other half of the bracket.

In Division 6, Reed City hosts perennial power Montague in a first-round game. The Wildcats, who won the state title in 2020 and knocked the Coyotes out in round two in 2021, are 3-6.

Muskegon Catholic and Kent City are in the other half of the bracket.

In Division 7, Lake City got in at 5-4 and will travel to Ithaca. The Yellowjackets are a perennial power and have won a number of state titles under head coach Terry Westbrook.

In Division 8, it’s a Highland Conference rematch as McBain (5-4) is at Evart (8-1) in a first-round game. The Wildcats beat the Ramblers 46-20 during the regular season.

In an 8-player D2 regional contest, Marion hosts Posen. The Eagles wrapped up their first unbeaten season since 1966 with a win over Farwell on Friday.

sports@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)

"

"