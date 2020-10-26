One of the strangest prep football seasons is set for the post-season.
The MHSAA released district pairings for its 11-player and 8-player playoffs Sunday afternoon.
No one quite knows where the season will end but we do know it will be Dec. 4-5 for the 11-player finals and Nov. 27-28 for the 8-player finals.
Sites have yet to be determined by the MHSAA.
Add in rising COVID-19 infection rates and it's being going to be a wild ride.
Locally, teams finally know what they're facing this week.
In Division 4, Cadillac (4-2) got the No. 1 seed in its district and gets a bye in the first round due to it being a seven-team district. The Vikings will host Alma (2-3) or Escanaba in the second round Nov. 6-7.
The Vikings are the lone local team to receive a bye but there are couple of other No. 1 seeds. Cadillac also has the most playoff points in the region, meaning the Vikings could host through the regional round.
One of those went to Reed City in Division 5. The Coyotes finished a perfect 6-0 and will host Cheboygan (0-6) in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday.
A potential rematch with Kingsley looms for Reed City in a district final. The Stags beat the Coyotes in the first round last year.
McBain jumped to the No. 1 seed in its Division 7 district after getting bonus points from a forfeit win over Manistee on Friday. The Ramblers, who finished a perfect 6-0, will host winless Farwell (0-6) in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday.
On the other side of that matchup is a Highland Conference rematch between Evart (4-2) and Houghton Lake (4-2). That game is set for 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats beat the Bobcats 29-22 in the third game of the shortened season.
Pine River (1-5) is in the other half of the district bracket and heads to Beaverton (5-1) for a 7 p.m. Friday contest.
Lake City (2-4) goes north into District 1 and faces Harbor Springs (3-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday on the road.
Manton (1-5) got a win over Rogers City to close the regular season Friday and now heads to Breckenridge (5-1) in a Division 8 first-round matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.
In 8-player Division 1, Mesick (4-2) will host Vestaburg (2-3) while Forest Area (2-4) is at Whittemore-Prescott (2-4). That game kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Marion (5-1) is a top seed in Division 2 district and will host Bellaire (1-5) in the first round.
NOTE: All playoff tickets will be sold online only via GoFan at https://gofan.co/ to provide for a cashless and contactless purchasing process that also allows for contact tracing. Tickets for pre-district, district and regional games are $6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.