March Madness is on hold at the high school level.
At least that's the hope.
The MHSAA, on Thursday afternoon, indefinitely suspended the prep boys and girls basketball tournaments, which still included a number of local teams due to concerns related to COVID-19.
Girls basketball teams from Cadillac, Manton and Northern Michigan Christian were scheduled to play regional championship games on Thursday.
Boys basketball teams in Cadillac, Manton, McBain, NMC and Pine River were slated to compete for district championships on Friday.
But not now.
“Based on the events of the last 48 hours and with things changing by the minute, we believe we have no choice but to suspend our winter tournaments immediately,‘ MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “This is a suspension until we have a better handle on the situation. The health and welfare of everyone involved is our No. 1 priority.‘
There is hope the tournaments — along with ones in hockey, gymnastics and swimming — can be resumed but that's a complicated decision given that spring sports practices have already started and there is no timetable for the easing of restrictions because of the coronavirus.
Cadillac's boys basketball team found out quickly after the decision had been made to halt their season but the Vikings still practiced Thursday. Cadillac was scheduled to host Ludington in a Division 2 district final on Friday.
"It's disappointing," Cadillac boys basketball coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "Our kids have worked hard to get themselves ready to play for a championship.
"Unfortunately, they're not going to get to do that. I don't know what the future holds. We'll lead our group, keep them sharp and prepare as if we're going to play."
Cadillac's roster features six seniors who were the driving force behind a 17-4 record and a share of the Big North Conference championship. While they may have played their last prep basketball game, Benzenberg said, in the long run, it's the right decision.
"For the seniors, they had a chance to play a home game for a district championship," he said. "The analogy I try to use with them is think of a trainer or a doctor or a coach holding someone out because of an injury.
"The player really wants to play but we're doing what's best for that athlete. Someone is making decisions in our best interests, even though it doesn't feel like it right now."
It was another crazy day in the Cadillac athletic office for AD Fred Bryant and administrative assistant Maddie Masten.
The directive as of Thursday morning was this week's games would be played but with just family and essential game personnel in attendance.
With Cadillac's girls' basketball team scheduled to play a Division 2 regional final in Gaylord against Sault Ste. Marie, it fell on Bryant to decide who could attend the game and to try and work out a live-stream of the action for those who couldn't.
"It's been a pretty trying and emotional day," Bryant said. "To get all of that information out and then to have another curveball thrown at us where the MHSAA decided to postpone the tournaments all together really put us on our ear.
"We canceled all of the things we had put together and on top of that, had to break the news to both of our boys and girls basketball coaches that, in turn, had to talk to all of the athletes."
Bryant has a more emotional connection to the girls' basketball tournament, too. His daughter Makenna is a standout senior point guard for the Vikings looking to win a second straight regional title, something that hadn't been done in program history.
"It's emotional…I really feel for Makenna and her teammates," Bryant said. "With my oldest daughter (Taylor), I was her head coach (at Newberry) and when she lost her last game, I was able to give her a hug and console her because she had lost out on the court.
"In this situation, Makenna is not going to get that opportunity in all likelihood. I really feel bad for her and her teammates because you always want some kind of finality to what you're doing whether you win or lose.
"In this instance, that's not the case where both the boys and girls are hoping the tournament gets reinstated. In all likelihood, that won't happen. Looking at organizations around the country, whether it be professional sports, college sports or high schools. It's just going to be one of those things where there's an asterisk next to their record that says they didn't get to finish the state tournament."
Bryant said he expects a more concrete decision on the winter sports season from the MHSAA in the next 24-48 hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.