MHSAA in holding pattern with winter sports

Fall sports are finally in the books.
And it only took more than five months to complete a season that begin in mid-August.
Here's hoping winter contact sports can actually happen — even if they take another five months.
The judge, jury and executioner on that remains Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
While downhill skiing and bowling are allowed to compete because they're non-contact, basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer remain on hold.
Teams can practice but it's not really "practice." It's more like monotnous skill drills because student-athletes have to be at least six feet apart from each other.
The plan was competition could begin the week of Feb. 1 with strict COVID-19 protocols in place.
The MHSAA has repeatedly presented data to the MDHHS that the virus is not spreading when it comes to scholastic sports.
The latest numbers included results from the pilot antigen program used to allow football, volleyball and girls' swim teams to finish their seasons.
More than 30,000 rapid tests were conducted in the past month with a negativity rate of 99.8 percent.
I'm not a math genius by any stretch of the imagination but that seems pretty darn good to me.
Apparently not for the state, though.
On Friday, Whitmer and the MDHHS pushed any chance of indoor contact sports back to Feb. 21.
With that date, MHSAA executive Mark Uyl pushed back and wanted to know what its group has to do to get teams on the court, the ice and the mats, short of putting kids in hazmat suits.
I'm joking about that but if it works...
Anyway, Uyl directly asked what kind of numbers we have to see for those sports to go ahead with competition.
“We heard about the same time that everybody else did this morning that winter contact sports such as basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling are further delayed,‘ said Uyl on The Huge Show Friday afternoon. “We have been given no metrics, no data while we’ve been under this current pause. We have gotten no data in terms of what has to change in order for activity to begin.
“We have been ready to start winter sports as far back as November. This is now two months where we have not been given numbers in terms of whether it is based on cases or positive test rates, etc. We haven’t been given any idea of what needs to happen in order for us to be able to play, so I’m not sure how we can continue to take the responsibility and the blame for decisions that we have no input, no vote, and no opportunity to voice our opinions about. Just like any other walk of society right now in this pandemic, we have to follow the government orders that continually get updated.‘
The MDHHS shockingly gave some answers on Monday through a statement released to the MLive media group.
Not surprisingly, the statement wasn't all that positive or hopeful for student-athletes and coaches.
“Sports that require frequent closeness between players make it more difficult to prevent disease transmission, compared to sports where players are not as close to each other. The risk of COVID-19 transmission is increased by the number of individuals a player physically interacts with, as well as the intensity and duration of that interaction. The arrival of the new B.1.1.1.7 variant also means even more caution must be taken so we avoid the rapid rise in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths that other countries that have seen this variant have experienced."
“Even with mitigation measures in place, such as wearing of masks, disease transmission cannot be completely prevented when players are in prolonged or intense contact. Contact sports include the following: football, basketball, rugby, field hockey, soccer, lacrosse, wrestling, hockey, boxing, futsal and martial arts with opponents. These risks are even greater for indoor contact sports where there is not natural ventilation to mitigate the close proximity of participants."
So with the new variant of COVID-19 in Michigan — that's what caused the University of Michigan to pause athletics for the next two weeks — the guess is that health officials want to see how fast it spreads here.
That's not a good sign.
The MHSAA and its Representative Council, which have come up with a couple dozen different calendars at this point, held off from doing that this time.
They'll wait and see if there's any chance to play contact winter sports.
"We are unable to provide specific plans yet as we are still evaluating the best options for delivering a memorable experience for 60,000 athletes involved in Winter contact sports," Uyl said. "We will continue asking questions and advocating for all of our schools and athletes as we work toward building our next plans for seasons in basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling. We will be ready with specific timelines as soon as the MDHHS clears contact sports to begin full activity.
"We have said from the beginning of the 2020-21 school year that we would do everything possible to have three seasons, and play all three to completion. Our strong advocacy for all sports and seasons — and especially Winter sports — continues every day."
Meanwhile, spring athletes who got nothing last year when COVID-19 first hit the United States now might see more changes to their seasons.
Practices are currently set to start March 15 and while that may not change, that might just be the middle of a regular season in basketball.
Are you ready for spring sports in July yet?
