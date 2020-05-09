MHSAA makes changes in football, seeding state tournament

While school is out and there are no spring sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans and changes are being put in place for the 2020-21 school year.
Some of them have to do with the ongoing global health issue while most have to do with MHSAA rules and regulations
The first order of business is working toward a "normal" school year, beginning when fall sports practices resume in August.
While no one knows what that will look like or if it can happen at all, MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl told the Detroit Free Press that he and his staff have to wait and see what the next couple of months bring.
"It's really too early to do anything other than the plan is for business as usual for the fall," Uyl said.
The MHSAA did, however, make some interesting changes to a number of sports at its spring rep council meeting earlier this week.
• Athletes can play up to five quarters of football in one week and up to five quarters of basketball in one day.
If football sticks with the traditional sub-varsity games on Thursday and varsity games on Friday, a player could potentially play two quarters of a JV or freshman game on Thursday and then have three quarters remaining for the game on Friday.
The same thing applies in basketball. A player could potentially play the first half of the JV game and then still play up to three quarters of the varsity contest.
The move is intended to help schools maintain sub-varsity teams as sports participation numbers continue to struggle in a lot of spots.
Some schools have talked about playing sub-varsity games on days other than Thursday but that will be worked out by each conference, Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant said.
"It would have helped us this past year when we had a number of sophomores on the varsity," Bryant said. "If a player didn't play in as much of the varsity game, they would still be available to play a JV game."
Cadillac canceled its JV team for the 2019 season due to low numbers but did have a freshman team.
• The MHSAA began seeding the basketball and soccer tournaments this year at the district level. That will continue with hockey being seeded at the regional level, as well.
The change is that No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in a district will receive byes for the first night of play. The No. 1 seed would get a bye in a five-team district while both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds would get byes in a six-team district.
"I think that was a big complaint by a lot of coaches that the No. 1 seed didn't get a bye," Manton boys basketball coach Ryan Hiller said. "If you're going to do seeding, it's fair that the top two teams get byes."
Hiller was part of the original coaches' committee that began pressing the MHSAA to seed the state basketball tournament.
He'd also like to see it go a step further.
"I would still like to see it seeded regionally," Hiller said. "It would be really cool for basketball to have a selection show like football.
"The top four seeds in each region would host districts and you'd go from there."
A number of coaches also want the entire district seeded but Hiller said the MHSAA doesn't want a lower-seeded like (No. 6 or No. 5) always having to face top seed. The draw beyond the top two teams will continue being random but the order will change each year.
• Student-athletes who had physicals for the 2019-20 school year do not have to get a new one for 2020-21. They will still have to fill out a health questionnaire to identify any medical issues. This is for the upcoming school year only.
• Schools may waive all or part of the summer dead period, often around the Fourth of July. This is for the upcoming school year only.
• The MHSAA has waived the limitation on wearing school uniforms during summer competition.
A number of coaches have indicated plans are in the works for some spring-sports activities to be held this summer once Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Safer at Home" order is lifted. Student-athletes, including graduated seniors, may wear their school uniforms at those events.
• In baseball, if a game is suspended, teams can agree to replay the entire game at a later date. Also, the super regional was renamed as a quarterfinal game.
• In football, a running clock during a 50-point differential will extend to the first half instead of just the second half. Also, football programs are allowed 15 summer dates of contact — helmets only — with an unlimited number of players. Of the 15, only seven can be used for 7-on-7 games against other teams.
• In skiing, athletes who qualify for one event — giant slalom or slalom — are allowed to compete in both at the state finals.
