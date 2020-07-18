MHSAA offers update, no plans to switch seasons

You've no doubt heard the term "cautiously optimistic" a lot in recent months when it comes to the ongoing pandemic.
No one knows what next week is going to look like let alone four or five months from now when it comes to COVID-19 and our response to it.
Still, we've got to make some plans — somehow.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association released some tidbits of plans on Friday.
As of this writing, the MHSAA is going forward with plans to play fall sports in the fall. That begins Aug. 10 with football and then the remaining sports begin Aug. 12.
There will be another update following its Representative Council meeting on July 29.
"I'm very cautiously optimistic," Reed City athletic director Kris Griffin said. "I don't think we'll see a true picture for a few more weeks, though."
So what was said on Friday?
First, there are no plans to switch the fall and spring prep sports seasons in Michigan, as some had hoped would happen as all the spring sports are played outdoors and we know that's preferred in regards to limiting the virus' spread.
The reason is that while football, boys soccer, volleyball and girls swim pose problems because of aggressive contact and indoor competition, the contact issue is still there with spring sports that include girls soccer and lacrosse.
The MHSAA also will not move just a couple of sports around because that can easily lead to student-athletes having to make choices between which sport to participate in. If spring sports were moved to fall and then shut down, it would be a second straight season for those sports that could be lost.
“We’ve been thinking about it generally for probably the last three months and very, very seriously the last two weeks,‘ MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said of flipping seasons. “But as it stands right now, I see that trading some of the challenges we have with some fall sports, we’d face those same challenges with spring sports.
“Boys lacrosse would be still a big challenge. It doesn’t solve your soccer dilemma where now you put girls in the fall, boys in the spring.‘
The next step is to simply see what can happen in August.
“Our student-athletes just want to play, and we’ve gone far too long without them playing,‘ Uyl said. “But doing so safely, of course, remains the priority. Our plan moving forward is fall (sports) in the fall, starting on time. We’re excited to continue moving forward to bring back sports safely. It’s important for keeping students in our schools and keeping students in our sports programs.
“We remain grateful to the Governor (Gretchen Whitmer) for the opportunity to build the schedule and policies for returning sports to schools. We will continue to support her directives and those of the state and local health departments as we work to create the safest environment for all involved in our activities.‘
And with that, there will be options.
The first is to look at what sports could safely begin in the fall while others could be moved to other times during the school year with no conflicts created.
The second could be a general delay of all fall sports as we tick toward September with a shortening of the seasons before the weather changes too much.
The third option is postponing all fall sports until later in the school year and beginning with winter sports some time in November or December with the hopes that treatments and vaccine(s) are available. Truncated fall and spring seasons would then follow.
"I do think it was nice that they were clear on not flipping fall and spring," Griffin said. "I think most of us, for kids to get sports in, would be open going into the following summer."
The MHSAA has made it clear it's willing to go well into July 2021 to complete the sports calendar.
The future of high school sports specific to the 2020-21 school year will rely heavily on the progression of schools and regions across the state in Gov. Whitmer's MI Safe Start Plan. With most of northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula in Phase 5, indoor activity is allowed.
The rest of the state, however, is in Phase 4 and no indoor competition or practice is allowed. That includes Osceola County in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Rules for in-person schooling are relaxed, too, in Phase 5 but until student-athletes are allowed contact with each other, there can be no sports.
"I would love to say we'll be able to do all of our fall sports in the fall but right now, I am not sure that's possible with the restrictions we have in place from the state," Griffin added.
The MHSAA is building COVID-related plans and policies for all fall sports and will release those as the season gets closer. Those policies will follow up what was presented to schools for summer off-season training, which began in June.
The overriding goal from the MHSAA and all of its schools is to have three separate seasons during the 2020-21 school year — whatever that might look like.
No one wants to go through what happened this in March and April when winter sports couldn't finish and all spring sports were wiped out.
“The thing that we’ve got now that we didn’t have back in March is time,‘ Uyl said. “Even though none of us know what the world is going to look like four or five months from now, even if we have some real challenges this fall at least we do have some time to hopefully get the Class of 2021 their three seasons where the Class of 2020 didn’t.‘
