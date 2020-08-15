MHSAA puts football on hold, other sports to proceed

There will be no Friday night lights this fall.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday that it will move the 2020 fall football season to spring 2021 due to the sport's higher risk of spreading COVID-19.
The remainder of fall sports — volleyball, boys soccer, cross country, girls swim, boys tennis and girls golf — will proceed as scheduled.
The football switch was made after consultation with the state's health department officials and after surveying MHSAA member schools on their progress and preferences after the first four days of practice this week.
Helmet-only practices began on Monday and teams could then put on equipment Monday, Aug. 17.
Football is considered a high-risk for the potential spread of the coronavirus because of its level of player-to-player contact.
More than 34,000 student-athletes played football at Michigan schools in 2019.
"At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall," MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said. "But while continuing to connect with the Governor's office, state health department officials, our member schools' personnel and the (Rep) Council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall.
"No one is willing to take the risk of COVID being passed on because of a high-risk sport. Decisions have to be made on our other sports as well, but none of those carry the same close, consistent and face-to-face contact as football."
Locally, the reaction was about what you'd expect — a lot of disappointment.
"That's the conversation we had with the team," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "We're severely disappointed that we're not going to be able to play this fall. We had great participation all summer and the energy has been great at practice this week.
"For our community, where we've experienced a lot of negatives in the past 8-10 months, how great would it have been to give them something to cheer for an hour or two on a Friday night. There's no excitement quite like what's around high school football. That fact that it's gone is a pretty severe disappointment."
McBain head coach Pat Maloney echoed those sentiments.
"It's just hard to put into words," he said. "For me, I've been around a football field every fall since the fifth grade.
"It's just going to be awkward and weird. There's no other way to put it."
Both coaches were realistic in plans to play in the spring knowing there are no guarantees we'll be in a better place medically in regards to COVID than we are now.
That said, they'll both be ready for whatever can happen.
"We will try and make it work," Maloney said. "The logistics are going to be a little different because of where we live but we will figure it out."
Martin said it would be great to give the Class of 2021 some closure after what happened last spring with the complete cancellation of sports.
"I am grateful for our seniors that it's not a complete pull of the plug like it was in the spring," he said. "That's the hope anyway."
Details on a spring football format including a specific schedule will be announced over the next few months. The MHSAA will be working to limit the overlap of spring football and the traditional spring sports seasons.
"While this is tremendously disappointing, we will do everything possible to provide the best possible experience in the spring while adding football into the calendar," Uyl said.
The remainder of the fall sports schedule goes on largely as planned — for now.
Cross country, girls golf and boys tennis are considered low-risk sports. Golf and tennis may begin competing on Wednesday, Aug. 19 while cross country may begin Friday, Aug. 21.
Volleyball, boys soccer and girls swim/dive are considered moderate risk for virus spread. Competition guidelines for those sports will be announced by the MHSAA on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Schools in regions under Phase 4 of MI Safe Start Plan remain unable to play volleyball or swim/dive indoors due to governmental restrictions.
Further guidance from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office is expected in the near future regarding those indoor facilities, according to the MHSAA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.