The decision most knew was coming finally came.
The MHSAA officially canceled what remained of the winter state tournaments and the entire spring sports season in Michigan in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
The move comes a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed public and private K-12 schools across the state for the remainder of the academic year.
For the first time since 1943 — amidst World War II — the MHSAA will not crown champions in multiple sports.
“We are heartbroken to not be able to provide these opportunities for Michigan’s student-athletes, and especially seniors. We continue to hear from dozens asking us to hold out hope. But safety always must come first, and Gov. Whitmer is making courageous decisions to safeguard the people of our state,‘ MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a released statement. “We understand as much as anyone how much school sports mean to athletes and their communities. We had ideas and hopes for finishing Winter and Spring and helping bring some sort of normalcy after this long break. But this is the correct decision, and we will play our part in bringing schools and communities together again when the time is right.
“For now, we cannot state strongly enough that all students, staffs and others follow the guidelines established to slow the spread of this virus — we all must do our part.‘
Locally, the reaction to the news was one of an understanding tinged with disappointment.
"You feel so bad for these kids and coaches that put in a ton of work with all of their off-season preparation," Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant said. "With spring athletes, they never got the opportunity…at least the winter kids had most of their season."
In Cadillac, it ends both the boys' and girls' state tournament runs. The Viking girls were set to take on Sault Ste. Marie in a Division 2 regional final when the tournament was suspended on March 12. Cadillac's boys were set to face nemesis Ludington in a Division 2 district final on March 13.
Manton and Northern Michigan Christian's girls teams were alive, as well, while a number of boys teams — Cadillac, Manton, McBain, NMC and Pine River — were getting the chance for a district title.
For the Rangers' girls, it's a tough pill to swallow as its lineup was loaded with seniors playing out their prep careers. Manton was to face Glen Lake in a Division 3 regional final.
"One of the biggest things for us is we've only been in this situation two other times," Manton coach JP Katona said of playing for a regional title. "It only happens once every 20 or 30 years here…that's the hard part.
"There wasn't any closure and there are just so many question marks. When they first made the announcement three weeks ago, it was kind of surreal because we weren't living it yet. Now, we understand it and we know it's the right decision."
Katona had a group text going on with his girls and while it produced a lot of sad-face emojis on Friday, he said the girls understood.
"They knew it was coming," he said. "We're in agreement with the decision but we're super-sad for everyone involved."
Bryant knows first-hand how seniors are taking the news with his daughter Makenna, a senior guard on a Cadillac team that was 23-1 before play was suspended.
"I feel bad," he said. "When I read the email to Makenna, she was quiet. I went and gave her a hug and that's when she broke down. She was still holding out that hope that maybe we could finish.
"It just didn't happen."
In Evart, baseball coach Josh Johnson was looking forward to what should have been a very big season for the Wildcats. Evart returned seven seniors from a team that lost in a Division regional final to Beaverton last June.
The Wildcats did all of the right things last summer to get over the hump but it's been washed away.
"I had nine of 13 kids playing travel ball with me last summer so the work they all put in was impressive," Johnson said. "I posted my message to my team a little earlier and reflected on the things they've been doing since we left the field last year after the loss to Beaverton."
Johnson also called each of his seven seniors individually.
"In life, a parent or someone can help you with something but this is out of everyone's control," he said. "There were a lot of tears but they all understand. The game of baseball is awesome but they all understand.
"It's the right thing to do."
Everyone Bryant has communicated with has been understanding that sports plays a very small role right now in a global health crisis.
"The big picture is we've got to keep our kids, their parents and our community healthy…that's our No. 1 priority," he said. "If we lose sight of that, it's a problem."
Schools are all on the same page of waiting until the pandemic subsides to give student-athletes, and especially the seniors, some closure before moving on.
"Hopefully by the end of May, or when they say it's safe, we have an opportunity to have some normalcy for these seniors to go through graduation and senior breakfast and all of those things," Bryant said. "If they say we can do something, we'd like to do some activities with our winter kids and our spring kids, too."
