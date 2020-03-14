In line with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's three-week shutdown of all K-12 schools statewide, the Michigan High School Athletic Association has directed all of its member schools to suspend sports-related activities for all seasons from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5.
Activities include practices, scrimmages and competition/games as well as strength and conditioning training.
“By suspending all sports activities for the next three weeks, we are taking an additional step to maintain safety and minimize risk first, and also keep a level playing field for our schools and teams during this time of uncertainty,‘ MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a release. “A number of schools across the state already were making this decision, and setting this as the standard across our membership is appropriate especially given the quick pace with which this situation is continuing to evolve. Given the rapid, fast-moving and unprecedented events of this week, the MHSAA will use the time during this all-sport suspension of activities to evaluate all options and next steps which will be shared with schools in a timely manner.‘
The decree goes for spring sports practices and scrimmages which were just getting started in earnest this past week, only to be shut down now for at least three weeks and maybe more.
It also addresses upcoming fall sports workouts where a small number of student-athletes can work with coaches.
The state championships for hockey, gymnastics and boys swimming were scheduled for this week, and the boys' basketball district and girls' basketball regional basketball tournaments were in progress when the suspension was announced. MHSAA spokesperson Geoff Kimmerly said no decision on when and if those tournaments will resume has been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.