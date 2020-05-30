MHSAA unveils guidelines for return to sports

There's still a ton of questions about the "when."
The difference now, though, is we've got a lot more information on the "how."
The MHSAA released a 10-page document Friday to the state's schools on how reopening prep sports might look.
The document, which was put together in conjunction with the National Federation of State High School Associations, aims to provide direction to the more than 1,500 public and private K-12 schools in the state for how to safely return when the "Safer at Home" order expires or is lifted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
That date right now is Friday, June 12, meaning Saturday, June 13 is the earliest schools and teams can start getting together.
Yet, as the last two-plus months have shown in regards to dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic, things seem to change by the minute.
As one local high school athletic director said, "there's some hope now."
Amen.
If you had asked me a month ago if we'd have fall sports, I would've been on the downside of a 50/50 guess. Now, with some plans starting to circulate and the state's infections and deaths continuing to decrease, I'm likely on the upside of that guess and maybe willing to stretch it to 60/40 that we will have prep sports in some form this fall.
Having some plans in place makes sense and it's a roadmap to getting back to "normal," whatever that's going to be without vaccines or treatments widely available for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 and has killed more than 100,000 Americans.
The MHSAA's plan is a lot to take in but it is a needed step.
"I am glad we have a plan and I think it's a good plan," McBain High School athletic director Shaun Mulder said. "It's something to look forward to and it's a lot of stuff to think about.
"They laid a lot of things out there for us to look at. We'll take it slow and take it day-by-day. We're just going to be smart about it."
The plan recommends a three-step process toward returning to full athletic participation. Each step calls for work in five major areas — pre-workout/contest screening or athletes and coaches for sickness, limitations of the number of participants who may be involved in a gathering, proper cleaning for facilities, the use of equipment during activity and the best practices for keeping student-athletes safely hydrated.
Cloth face coverings are mentioned quite often and while participants won't be wearing them while in actual action, there's a good chance coaches, school officials, media and spectators will need them.
Hand sanitizer is going to be everywhere, as are reminders to use soap and water often, stay six feet apart and cover your mouth when you've got to cough or sneeze.
Sports are placed into categories based on the risk of transmitting the coronavirus and adjusted return-to-activity steps are based on the level of risk. Sports that involve close, sustained contact between participants and lack significant protective barriers are the highest risk. That's football, wrestling, boys lacrosse and competitive cheer.
Moderate-risk sports are basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, gymnastics, bowling, hockey, tennis and swimming relays.
Low-risk sports are cross country, running and throwing events in track and field, golf and individual swimming.
"Whatever we can do to expedite this process, we will do," Mulder said. "As soon as it came out, I read through it and sent it along to my coaches.
"Hopefully, we will meet with them after June 12 just so we're on the same page. We're hopeful and I am glad we have a plan."
The full plan is available to read at www.mhsaa.com and there's a lot there. Again, it's a roadmap to how schools can get started this summer with sports and have some hope.
It's up to the state's leaders as to the ‘when’ happens.
"The MHSAA and its representative council believe restarting school sports is essential to the physical and mental well-being of students, and the guidelines outlined for schools today provide the ‘how’ for schools to return to athletics when they've received the go-ahead from state and county health officials," MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. "We must all continue to do our part to flatten the curve in hopes of increased activity over the coming weeks. Again, it important to note that this document addresses ‘how’ schools can return to activity.
"The decision on ‘when’ schools can return to activity will be done under the direction of state government and health department officials. As government actions impact this timeline, the MHSAA will continue to update all involved."
Here's hoping that comes sooner rather than later.
