The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association released All-Region teams throughout the past week. Following are the local players and coaches named to those lists.

Division 4 All-Region Team

Carson Raasio, Offensive Lineman, Cadillac

Collin Johnston, Linebacker, Cadillac

Carter Harsh, Defensive Back, Cadillac

Dan Gray, Defensive Back, Cadillac

Aden Gurden, Athlete, Cadillac

Regional Coaches of the Year: Cody Mallory, Cadillac

Division 5 All-Region Team

Dylan Schebil, Offensive Lineman, Reed City

Noah Jones, Running Back, Reed City

Teddy Cross, Defensive Lineman, Reed City

Alex Wirgau, Linebacker, Reed City

Seth Jackson, Defensive Back, Reed City

Landen Tomaski, Defensive Back, Reed City

Regional Coaches of the Year: Scott Shankel, Reed City

Division 7 All-Region

Mack Bontekoe, Offensive Lineman, McBain

Cole Hopkins, Wide Receiver, Evart

Dan Rodenbaugh, Running Back, McBain

Bryant Calderon, Running Back, Evart

Danny Witbeck, Quarterback, Evart

Kamrin Grein, Defensive Lineman, Evart

Brant Bontekoe, Defensive Lineman, McBain

Matt Utecht, Linebacker, McBain

Andrew Vandertuig, Linebacker, Lake City

Danny Witbeck, Defensive Back, Evart

Kaiden McGillis, Defensive Back, McBain

Omar Aguilar, Specialist, Pine River

Regional Coaches of the Year: Pat Maloney, McBain

