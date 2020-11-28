The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association released All-Region teams throughout the past week. Following are the local players and coaches named to those lists.
Division 4 All-Region Team
Carson Raasio, Offensive Lineman, Cadillac
Collin Johnston, Linebacker, Cadillac
Carter Harsh, Defensive Back, Cadillac
Dan Gray, Defensive Back, Cadillac
Aden Gurden, Athlete, Cadillac
Regional Coaches of the Year: Cody Mallory, Cadillac
Division 5 All-Region Team
Dylan Schebil, Offensive Lineman, Reed City
Noah Jones, Running Back, Reed City
Teddy Cross, Defensive Lineman, Reed City
Alex Wirgau, Linebacker, Reed City
Seth Jackson, Defensive Back, Reed City
Landen Tomaski, Defensive Back, Reed City
Regional Coaches of the Year: Scott Shankel, Reed City
Division 7 All-Region
Mack Bontekoe, Offensive Lineman, McBain
Cole Hopkins, Wide Receiver, Evart
Dan Rodenbaugh, Running Back, McBain
Bryant Calderon, Running Back, Evart
Danny Witbeck, Quarterback, Evart
Kamrin Grein, Defensive Lineman, Evart
Brant Bontekoe, Defensive Lineman, McBain
Matt Utecht, Linebacker, McBain
Andrew Vandertuig, Linebacker, Lake City
Danny Witbeck, Defensive Back, Evart
Kaiden McGillis, Defensive Back, McBain
Omar Aguilar, Specialist, Pine River
Regional Coaches of the Year: Pat Maloney, McBain
