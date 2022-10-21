There’s often a celebration when one retires.
Kevin Andrews took it to a new level.
On June 14, the day after Kevin retired from Consumers Energy, he and his wife Michele flew to Edmonton, Alberta to begin what would turn out to be a 5,500 mile-cycling trip.
Their goal was to do the entire length of the Great Divide, which covers 2,600 miles and is the world’s longest mapped off-pavement cycling route.
Leaving Edmonton on June 16, they spent six days touring Canada visiting Jasper, the Ice Fields Parkway, Lake Louise, Banf, and Kootney National Park on their bicycles.
At the U.S. border on July 4, they began their ride on the Great Divide by pedaling the first five miles in torrential rain.
Michele told me that “Other than that wet start, we never really had to bike in heavy rain. On a couple occasions when we hit storms, we took layover days. We did have some cold rides and a bit of snow in Canada, but mostly we were lucky with the weather.“
“The second night on the Great Divide, we were camping with fellow cyclists on the Flathead River just across from Glacier National Park” continued Michele, “In the night a camper heard an animal approach his tent. He sounded his air horn and it worked as the animal , thought to be a grizzly ran away.
They didn’t have any more grizzly encounters but did see a couple black bears and a moose. Their scariest moment was when they came upon a rattlesnake while collecting water. The snake, lying just ahead of them, rattled its tail. They decided to leave that waterhole to the snake and looked for water somewhere else.
Crossing southward into the United States, the Great Divide trail follows the mountains through Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Colorado before finishing in New Mexico at the US border.
Kevin noted that “With all the climbs and descents we could only average about 50 miles a day.”
The altitude range in the divide is between 2m577 feet and 11,910 feet.
“Having to do all that climbing riding a fully loaded bike weighing 75-80 pounds made the ride all that more challenging. But the scenery was spectacular. “Those mountain views... I just couldn’t stop taking pictures,” Michele said. “The Great Divide has a worldwide reputation — we met cyclists from Europe as well as many Americans. I’ve heard that about 2000 attempt the trip each year.“
In the past Kevin and Michele have taken long bike tours, but as Michele noted, with Kevin working we had time constraints. Now we suddenly had the time. And the Great Divide became a possibility. Because it’s 80% dirt and gravel we had some concerns, but it worked well and there was a lot less traffic and fewer populated areas.”
“We met a lot of great people. Many were fellow cyclists. Sometimes we’d travel several days or even a few weeks with the same folks. We also made friends with people in the towns we visited. Some invited us to join them for a meal at their house or allowed us to camp in their yard,” Kevin said.
“Our equipment held together well. Our tent didn’t leak. The stove worked. We wore out several bike chains, and had a few flat tires,” Michele noted. While crashes are a concern traveling over that rough terrain, other than one spill when Kevin’s tire slid into a rut, they had no mishapes.
Most of the time they were on their own. Kevin estimated they spent at least 100 nights in their tent, as they tried to end each day’s travel at a campground, where they would cook meals on their tiny camp stove.
On Sept. 9, after 67 days on the Great Divide they reached the end point, Antelope Wells, New Mexico on the United States/Mexico border. Here they turned north and began pedaling toward home.
Kevin mapped out a route that included stretches on Historic Route 66.
On the return, over much flatter terrain than the Great Divide, they made better time pedaling as much as 90 miles a day. Thirty-one days later on Oct. 13 they were back at their home in McBain.
“We’re glad to be back, but I will always have special memories of this trip,” said Michele.
“I can see why people love the mountains and move to those western states. And we met so many wonderful individuals along the way. Sometimes it was hard to say good by and move on.”
This fall and winter they plan to stay close to home, revisiting their favorite bike routes in northern Michigan but they’re already planning for next year’s bike tour.
“We think we’d like to cycle across the US going from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic,” said Michele.
