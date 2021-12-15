MIDLAND — Down the road, this one might mean something a little bit more.
Down three players due to injury and sickness and another under the weather, Cadillac put up a fight.
The Vikings dropped a 49-47 decision to Midland in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night as the Chemics hit a tough floater with 1.6 seconds remaining.
Cadillac drew up a home-run play to potentially force overtime but the pass went a little too deep and the Vikings couldn’t get a good shot off.
“I was proud of our meddle,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “We were up against it tonight with seven bodies and Cole (Jenema) was sick as a dog.
“We dug ourselves a hole but stayed together and battled all the way back to tie it a couple of times late. At some point between now and March, I feel we will be able to look back and pull something from this game.”
Midland led 18-8 after the first quarter and 27-22 at halftime. The Chemics were up just 41-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Jenema paced the Vikings with 21 points and Jaden Montague scored 16.
Cadillac (2-1 overall) hosts Alpena on Friday.
• Midland won the freshman game 62-7.
Kaidan Westdorp paced Cadillac with three points.
