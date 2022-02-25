BIG RAPIDS — They knew the task was going to be a tough one.
They were right.
Cadillac saw its hockey season come to an end with a 9-0 loss to Midland Dow in an MHSAA Division 3 regional contest Thursday at Ferris State University.
The Chargers (16-5-3) advance to face Flint Powers in the regional final Wednesday. Powers (21-4-1) beat Big Rapids 5-2 in Thursday’s first game.
While the end of the season is disappointing, veteran Viking coach Scott Graham was pleased with the progress his team made from November to March.
“The growth that we’ve seen in our team from start to finish this year has been really good,” he said.
“We’ve seen a lot of growth and development in areas that don’t always show up on the scoreboard.”
Cadillac did some solid things early against Dow but found itself down 4-0 after the first period Thursday.
Things didn’t get much better after that as the Chargers just kept coming at the Vikings.
“Playing against a formidable, skilled, deep and experienced team like that was a tall task,” Graham said. “They handle the puck well, they handle the puck well in traffic and they’re strong on the puck.
“They made life difficult on us and as much as we tried to combat them, it was tough.”
Playing their final games for Cadillac were seniors Fisher Moore, Kam Hearld and Logan Collins.
“The seniors have shown great growth and development in that four- and three-year timeframe both on and off the ice,” Graham said. “Rest assured they will be missed.
“We’ll take some time off to rest and regroup and then get back to working hard in the offseason for next year.”
Cadillac finishes the season at 10-18 overall.
