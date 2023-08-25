MAPLE CITY — The turnover bug seems to bite in bunches.

It certainly did for Manton.

The Rangers turned the ball over five times — all fumbles — as they dropped a 34-18 decision to Glen Lake in a non-conference football contest Thursday night to open the season.

The turnovers aside, Manton coach Eric Salani left Glen Lake feeling positive about his team.

“This is a tough one because we played hard and played physical but we had too many turnovers and that cost us the game,” he said.

“This group is senior-led though and they understand that one game doesn’t ruin everything.

“There’s still a lot of football left. We haven’t had a team play this hard and this physical in a long time.”

Glen Lake and Manton traded leads for most of the night until the Rangers led 18-15 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

That’s when the turnover bug got particularly vicious as Glen Lake scored three touchdowns — two on scoop-and-scores — off Manton miscues in the final part of the game.

“We talk about ball security a lot,” Salani said.

“If we don’t turn the ball over, that’s a different ball game.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Glen Lake because they’re a good football team but we just shot ourselves in the foot.”

Offensively, Mateo Powell connected with Andrew Phillips for a touchdown pass while Phillips also ran for another TD.

Leon Barber scored the Rangers’ third touchdown.

Connor Garno and Brenen Salani paced Manton defensively while Jackson Schab picked off a pass in the third quarter.

Manton opens Highland Conference play Thursday at home against McBain.

sports@cadillacnews.com

