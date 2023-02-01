CADILLAC — The chance to beat another good team was certainly there.
After wins over Glen Lake and Gaylord in recent weeks, Cadillac put itself in position to get another nice victory over Big Rapids in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
This time around, though, unforced errors took that chance away.
The Vikings struggled to hang on to the ball late and dropped a 38-32 decision to the Cardinals.
While Cadillac coach Kip Damgard was proud of how hard his team worked, it was the execution that needed to be just a little bit better.
“We stood tall with a pretty good team,” he said. “We had the lead late in the game but we just made a couple of critical errors and it cost us the game.
“We were outrebounded in the first half and then we put them at the line 14 times in the fourth quarter. We have to clean up our defense and rebound a bit better and have an opportunity to steal that game.”
Big Rapids led 7-4 after the first quarter and 19-14 at halftime before taking a slim 25-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings were up 34-32 with about four minutes to go but never scored again as the Cardinals went up 35-32 on a 3-pointer and then hit a couple of free throws to seal it.
Kaleigh Swiger and Madison Swiger paced Cadillac with nine points apiece while Madalie Dickerson and Joslyn Seeley each had six.
The Vikings are at Alpena on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 41-20. Raegan Schopieray paced the Vikings with 14 points and six rebounds while Teagan Brown had nine points and five steals. Brooklyn Brown added seven points, seven steals and four assists.
