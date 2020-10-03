CADILLAC — The miscues weren't a huge issue a week ago.
Cadillac turned the ball over a couple of times but still came away with a win over Gaylord.
Fast-forward a week and those miscues were still an issue.
The Vikings put forth a strong effort and battled the entire way but couldn't overcome the turnovers and untimely penalties in a 41-17 loss to Big North Conference foe Traverse City Central Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
It's the first loss for Cadillac (2-1 overall) while the Trojans (3-0) stay unbeaten and atop the league race.
"I am encouraged by what I saw from our guys tonight but we need to go to work eliminating the unforced errors," Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory said.
Facing a TC Central team loaded with offensive weapons, Cadillac's plan was simple — don't let the the Trojans have the ball.
Using its triple-option offense, the Vikings moved the ball well in the first half and totaled 12 first downs in the game's first 24 minutes but had just three points to show for it.
Cadillac drove to the Central 30 before an Aden Gurden pass was picked off in the first quarter and the Trojans led 6-0 after the first 12 minutes of play.
The Vikings' second drive went into the red zone before a fumble stalled that effort and kept points off the board.
"We did what we intended to do," Mallory said. "We wanted to play very good team defense, run the clock and limit their possessions.
"We did that but came up short in the red zone a couple of times. We had some turnovers and untimely penalties. When you're playing a team like Central, your margin for error is so small. You can't do that stuff."
Cadillac got on the board later in the second quarter when a 23-yard field goal by Colin Hess made it 6-3 before Central responded to go up 12-3 on a touchdown with 11 seconds to go in the first half.
Cadillac's Blake Swiger brought the Vikings within 12-10 after he scored on a 38-yard scoop-and-score just 20 seconds into the third quarter. Carter Harsh then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the Vikings had new life with a lot of momentum.
It was shortlived, though, as a couple of penalties stalled that drive and the Trojans eventually went up 19-10 late in the third quarter.
Central added 14 more points off Viking turnovers in the fourth quarter to lead 14-10 before Chris Reinhold scored on a 57-yard run with four minutes remaining.
Gurden totaled 72 yards on 11 carries while Noah Cochrane had 60 yards on 15 carrie.
Gurden was 2 of 7 passing for 33 yards and two interceptions.
Luke Enyeart paced the defense with eight tackles while Carter Harsh and Collin Johnston had seven apiece. Dan Gray recorded six tackles and forced a fumble while Swiger also had six tackles.
Cadillac is at Petoskey next Friday.
