CADILLAC — One down.
One maybe to be decided.
Cadillac dropped a 3-2 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference baseball contest and the second game was called due to darkness tied at 7-all after seven complete innings.
If it impacts the top of the league standings, the game likely will have to be completed.
“I feel like we missed an opportunity,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said.
“We played really tough and our effort was there but we had a couple of mistakes that West was able to take advantage of.
“Our pitchers threw well and I am proud of how we handled ourselves.
“There is no doubt we are getting better, we just have to find a way to finish strong. We still have some of our goals in front of us and we can be excited about the direction we are heading.”
Miles Maury took the loss in game one, allowing one earned run on eight hits and two walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Eli Main had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Maury an RBI; Coby Franklin a hit; Drew Kornacki a hit; and Jackson Stuart a hit.
The Vikings led 7-3 going into the top of the sixth inning in game two before the Titans rallied to tie it with three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Cadillac had runners at third base twice in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t push the winning run across.
Keenan Suminski had a two-run double; Charlie Howell a double; Maury three hits; Kaleb McKinley an RBI; Franklin a hit and an RBI; Kornacki two hits and an RBI; Kaidan Westdorp two hits and an RBI; and Stuart a double.
Cadillac (13-12-1 overall, 0-7-1 BNC) hosts a tournament on Saturday.
MCBAIN — Evart picked up a pair of Highland Conference baseball wins, beating McBain 11-1 and 9-0.
“We’ve been scuffling a bit lately so it was nice to get a couple of wins,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said.
“Our pitchers threw strikes, we made the routine plays and had some timely hits.”
Riley Ransom got the win in the opener for the Wildcats, allowing no earned earned runs on no hits and no walks while striking out three in one inning of work. Preston Wallace finished the game.
At the plate, Owen Craven had a hit; Michael Lodholtz two RBIs; Sean Jackson a hit and two RBIs; Aidan Anderson a hit and an RBI; and Lucas Johnson two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Eli Baker took the loss for McBain, allowing six earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one in an inning of work before being injured. Suan Kim relieved Baker.
Gavin Schut, Carson Murphy and Holden Kanouse had hits for the Ramblers.
“Eli went down with an injury after the first inning but I was very happy with how Suan pitched,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “He seems to get better every time he goes out and I am proud of how he’s making adjustments to continue to get better.
“We just couldn’t back him up in the field and couldn’t get anything going at the plate.”
Ransom also got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out eight in 4.2 innings of work.
At the plate, Wallace had a hit; Lodholtz a hit; and Alex Retlewski a hit and an RBI.
Kaden Abrahamson took the loss in game two. Trey Boven, and Johnny Sikkema each had hits while Colton Haverkamp tripled.
“We made 11 errors to Evart’s two and you can’t compete very often doing that,” Mulder added. “Johnny and Colton gave us a spark at the plate which we desperately need right now.”
LEROY — Pine River picked up a pair of Highland wins, beating Manton 12-2 and 17-5.
“We had a lot of different guys get to play so that was good to see,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “We stranded a lot of runners the first game but in the second game, we had a big second inning and got a big lead.”
Nate Marks got the win in game one, allowing one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, Austin Dean had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs; Braeden Larr two hits and an RBI; Kaiden Hubble two hits and two RBIs; and Zander Martin and Tim Gum a hit and an RBI each.
Larr got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two in two innings of work.
At the plate, Marks had three hits and an RBI; Dean two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Jordan Nelson two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Jake Smith a double and two RBIs; Cash Wheeler a double and an RBI; Jericho Holmes two hits and an RBI; Dan Leydet a hit and an RBI; and Cody Wanstead a hit and an RBI.
Pine River (17-5-1, 9-1) is at McBain on Friday.
LAKE CITY — Lake City picked up a pair of Highland wins, sweeping Roscommon 6-5 and 14-7.
“We played well enough to win,” Lake City coach Will Eubank said. “There is a lot we need to need to learn still but the boys showed resilience in game one coming back from being down 5-1 in the top of the third.
“I was really proud of how we kept our foot on the gas in game two.”
Jase Goodrich got the win in the opener, allowing one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out five.
At the plate, Cole McGiness doubled; Jase Goodrich had a hit and an RBI; Tyler Atkins two hits and an RBI; Ethan Goodrich a double and an RBI; Brody Gothard two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Thomas Bisballe an RBI; and Asheton Mathison an RBI.
McGiness got the win in game two, allowing four earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings of work.
At the plate, McGiness had a hit and three RBIs; Atkins two hits and an RBI; Job Rogers a double and two RBIs; and Gothard two hits and an RBI.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North contests to Traverse City West, 15-0 and 22-2.
Layke Sims took the loss in the opener for the Vikings while Stella Balcom had the lone hit for Cadillac.
Kaylee Combs took the loss in game two. Combs helped herself at the plate with two hits, including a triple while Chloe Lijewski had a hit and an RBI. Layke Sims had a hit and an RBI while Balcom and Cali Quartz added a hit apiece, as well.
Cadillac hosts a tournament Saturday.
MCBAIN — Evart swept McBain in Highland Conference play, winning 18-0 and 12-2.
Addy Gray got the win in game one for the Wildcats, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Addy Gray had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs; Kyrah Gray a hit and two RBIs; Kate Gostlin two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Ally Theunick a hit; Mattie Tiedt three hits, including a double and home run, and five RBIs; and Keira Elder two hits and two RBIs.
Caitlin Butzin had the lone hit for McBain while Emerson Tossey took the loss.
Kyrah Gray got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out 11.
At the plate, Addy Gray doubled; Kyrah Gray had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Gostlin a hit; Theunick two hits, including a double; Mattie Tiedt an RBI; Katelynn Duncan two hits and two RBIs; JoJo Tiedt a hit; and Elder two hits and an RBI.
Butzin took the loss and had the Ramblers’ lone hit.
Evart (24-3) is at Manton next Tuesday while McBain (3-14) hosts Pine River on Friday.
LEROY — Pine River picked up a pair of wins over Manton, 11-5 and 13-12 in eight innings.
Amanda Hill got the win in game one for the Bucks, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, Mary Nichols had a hit and two RBIs; Alayna Nichols two hits; Hill a hit; Lilly Felsk two hits and two RBIs; and Liv Martin a hit and two RBIs.
“Amanda pitched well and our defense backed her up pretty well,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “That was good to see, especially after a week off.”
Aliyah Geary took the loss for Manton, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Morgan Shepler had three hits, including a double; Adri Sackett two doubles and an RBI; Genna Alexander a solo home run; Kristina Meyers a hit; and Kaya Jenkins a hit and an RBI.
Hill got the win in relief in game two, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine.
At the plate, Alayna Nichols had three hits and an RBI; Hill two hits and an RBI; Madi Sparks two hits and two RBIs; Felsk two hits and two RBIs; Sadler Mumby two hits and two RBIs; and Viv Maddox a hit and two RBIs.
“Our bats finally came to life but neither team could put anybody away,” Nelson said. “Give Manton credit for not giving up. They hit the ball hard.”
Maggie Powers took the loss for the Rangers.
At the plate, Geary had a hit; Shepler a hit; Sackett three hits, including a double, home run, and five RBIs; Alexander an RBI; Meyers two hits and an RBI; Madison Schnitker two hits; P. Johnson a hit and two RBIs; and Powers a hit and an RBI.
“We had some fight in us in the second game and it was nice to see,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “If we could play without committing so many errors, we would get some more wins.”
Pine River (13-8, 6-2) is at McBain Friday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Northern Michigan Christian scored a 7-0 win over Houghton Lake in an NMSL contest.
“It was a fun night of soccer for us,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
“I thought we moved the ball really well. Houghton Lake plays very physical so we had play quickly and accurately.
“I am very pleased with our team’s continued growth.”
Paige Ebels scored two goals and had two assists while Jada VanNoord scored three goals. Makala VanPolen had a goal and an assist while Kylee Winkle also scored and Melanie Bennett added an assist.
Harper Tossey was in goal.
NMC (12-3, 11-1) hosts Tawas today.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a 1-0 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference contest.
The Trojans scored the game’s only goal in the 27th minute. Jazmin Angell made eight saves in goal for the Vikings.
“We feel very happy with our performance tonight,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “We gave up the goal in the first half but after that, we not only held off their quick attacks but we also were able to press and the hold the ball in their end.
“I thought our center backs, Avery Mickelson and Onalee Wallis, led the way in keeping us organized and keeping up our high pressure game.
We fought hard through it all and to the very end.”
Cadillac hosts Gaylord on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.