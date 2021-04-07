LAKE CITY — Too many missed opportunities on one end.
Too much Foster Wonders on the other end.
Those two things spelled trouble for McBain as the Ramblers dropped a 53-50 decision to Iron Mountain in an MHSAA Division 3 boys basketball state quarterfinal Tuesday at Lake City High School.
The loss ends another stellar season for the Ramblers at 16-1 overall while the Mountaineers (18-0) advance to the state semifinals where they meet Schoolcraft on Thursday at the Breslin Center.
McBain walked off the familiar court at Lake City with few tears but the emotions of a strange season hit the Ramblers afterward.
"It's meant a ton (to be able to play)," McBain senior Kaiden McGillis said. "Going through all of this is tough. It takes a lot of mental toughness, a lot of perseverance and, if anything, it's been a life lesson for all of us.
"It's definitely been a great year and I wouldn't trade it for anything."
McBain certainly got the start it wanted Tuesday as it led 19-12 after the first quarter by pounding the glass and getting second-chance opportunities.
Iron Mountain turned up the pressure in the second quarter, though, and the game began to change.
The Ramblers went scoreless in the second quarter unil Mason Heuker hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 22-all at the break.
McBain's defense kept the Ramblers in the game in that stretch but the drought continued into the third quarter and that ended up the difference.
"When we're not scoring our defense will keep us in the game and it did that," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "I knew we would get going again, I just didn't think it would take us a quarter and a half.
"I think Iron Mountain got a little more physical which is what you do at this level. It seemed to knock us on our heels a little bit but we didn't quit and we didn't roll over."
Iron Mountain began to stretch the lead in the third quarter and it hit 10 when Wonders hit a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 38-28 going into the fourth quarter.
The Southern Illinois University signee led all scorers with 38 points Tuesday and McGillis said it was tough trying to guard him.
"He's a tough player," McGillis said. "He's just as tall as I am and he can pretty much shoot right over me. That's saying a lot.
"You don't come across players like him a lot."
McBain made things interesting late in the fourth quarter.
A pair of 3-pointers by McGillis and Daniel Rodenbaugh made it 43-37 with 2:23 remaining. McGillis got to the hole, drew Wonders' fourth personal foul and hit both free throws to make it 47-41 with 1:21 left.
Wonders responded with a three-point play to push it back to 48-41 with 1:18 left. A McGillis layup made it 48-43 with 1:05 to go. A McGillis 3-pointer cut the deficit to 51-46 and the Mountaineers turned it over on the inbounds. Connor Murphy was fouled and hit both free throws to make it 51-48 with 12.7 seconds left.
McBain fouled Wonders on the inbounds and he hit both free throws to secure the win.
"I said before the game that we had to hold them to 55 to have a chance and we did that," Koopman said. "Mason gets a steal at the other end but gave it right back; Connor hits two free throws before he hits the other two later in the game. We had a couple of easy ones under the hoop, too, that didn't go in.
"A couple of things here or there are different and maybe it's a different game. It is what it is."
McGillis paced McBain with 22 points while Murphy had 15 and Rodenbaugh scored eight.
