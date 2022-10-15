CADILLAC — The good news is they’ve got some time to fix the issues before a potential playoff berth.
The not-as-good news is it felt like a step back in some ways.
Cadillac dropped a 32-6 decision to Portland in a non-conference football game Friday, the final contest to be played on a grass surface at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The loss drops the Vikings to 5-3 overall heading into the regular-season finale next Friday at Reed City.
Cadillac had put together two strong, clean games in wins over Petoskey and Belding the last two weeks and were looking to continue that trend as the regular season winds down.
Instead, the Vikings gave a very good Portland team four added possessions off turnovers, including a couple of short fields and that spelled disaster.
“You can’t do the stuff we did tonight as far as clean games go…it’s that simple,” Cadillac head coach Shawn Jackson said. “You can’t fumble the ball and let them continue drives on penalties.
“They’re a really good team and you’re playing people that good, you’ve got to play clean.”
The Red Raiders (7-1) scored first before Cadillac answered on a 7-yard run by Kaleb McKinley just six seconds into the second quarter to make it 6-6.
Disaster struck minutes later as the Viking defense stood strong and forced a Portland punt. The Red Raiders got the ball right back, though, after it appeared a Cadillac player was blocked into the ball. Portland pounced on it and the officials gave the Raiders the football deep in Vikings territory.
They scored on a 19-yard run to make it 13-6 with 9:13 left in the first half.
“The defense does a great job stopping them and then we have a play like that (fumble) happen,” Jackson said. “When you do that stuff, you never win.
“That was a big momentum swing right there. It was huge.”
Portland added another score with 29 seconds left in the half on a 6-yard pass play to make it 19-6 at the break.
The Red Raiders added two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes of the game to secure the win.
Jackson said it’s time to move past this and get better next week.
“There’s a whole lot of stuff we can learn from this,” he said. “There’s stuff we’ve got to fix moving forward.
“We work on ball security every week and we’re going to do more of that.”
Portland held Cadillac to just 166 yards of total offense. McKinley led the rushing attack with 42 yards on 10 carries.
Charlie Howell was 12 of 27 passing for 126 yards. Jaden Montague caught three passes for 47 yards.
Portland totaled 380 yards of offense, including 312 on the ground.
Teegan Baker paced the Vikings defensively with 17 tackles while Chris Reinhold and Derek Rood each had 10. Gabe Cochrane added eight and Eli Main had six.
