BEAL CITY — Stat-wise, they were right there.
Four turnovers and two big special teams errors made the difference.
Beal City took advantage of some sloppy play by Pine River to score a 44-22 win over the Bucks in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
It's two different stories just two weeks into the season for Pine River.
"Last week, we executed very well, did a lot of good things and won by a lot of points," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "Tonight, we made mistakes, were undisciplined and lost by a lot of points.
"That's life in the Highland Conference. We moved the ball really well but we just kept turning it over."
Gavyn Nelson got Pine River on the board first with a 1-yard run before Beal City answered with two scores to lead 16-7 after the first quarter. Austin Dean then scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and the Bucks trailed 16-14 at halftime.
The second half was all Aggies, though, as the Pine River miscues mounted.
Nelson paced Pine River with 96 yards rushing and Dean totaled 94 yards. Isaac McKinley also hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass in the second half.
Zach Lemmon paced the defense with eight tackles and Connor Rouse had seven.
Pine River (1-1 overall, 1-1 Highland) hosts McBain next Friday.
