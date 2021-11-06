REED CITY — Two fourth-down plays told the tale behind the 35-22 loss suffered by Reed City on the home field Friday in the MHSAA Division 6 district championship game.
The Coyotes, trailing defending D6 state champion Montague by a 28-22 margin with a little more than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter faced a fourth-and-1 situation at the Wildcats’ 43-yard line.
A first down would keep the drive alive and bring the Coyotes a little closer to a possible go-ahead touchdown with the game clock winding down.
Junior halfback Bryson Hughes pushed forward but was stopped just short of the marker. The officials measured and there was about 6 inches between where the ball was and where the 10-yard chain extended.
Montague, which had been stifled on offense to this point in the second half after scoring on four of five possessions in the first half, took over with a six-point lead. The Wildcats continued to feed the ball to their workhorse, senior running back Dylan Everett, who carried the ball eight straight times, leading to a fourth-and-3 situation at the Coyotes’ 23-yard line with less than a minute to go.
If Reed City could make one more stop and force a turnover on downs, there was still the possibility of a late comeback.
Everett accepted the ball from Mustang QB Andrew Kooi and was hit immediately in the backfield by a blitzing linebacker. It appeared at first that Reed City would hold on fourth down and regain possession of the ball.
But Everett somehow maintained his feet, spun free and then found open spaces after he got past the line of scrimmage. Everett raced 23 yards to the end zone, sealing the tense 35-22 victory with 44 seconds remaining to be played.
As Reed City coach Scott Shankel noted after the contest, “They made the plays and we didn’t.”
Reed City (9-2) showed plenty of grit in coming back twice from a two-touchdown deficit to pull within six points midway through the third quarter but in the end the visiting Wildcats made more of the plays that needed to be made and walked off the field as deserving victors.
Montague (8-3) vies now for the regional title against the winner between Millington (10-0) and No. 1 ranked Lansing Catholic (9-1) on Saturday.
Montague, mixing passing and running effectively, scored on its first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead.
The Wildcats’ first drive featured 10 straight runs capped by Everett’s 2-yard tally. The second score from the visitors featured the pass and a quick strike as Kooi found receiver Tugg Nichols for 51 yards.
“We came out a little flat,” Shankel acknowledged.
“We made some halftime adjustments, going to a four-man front and that was a lot more effective but in the first half they moved the ball pretty well against us.”
Reed City put its first points on the board early in the second quarter when Hughes, who led the Coyotes with 100 yards on 20 carries, found room on a sweep and raced 36 yards, setting up a 5-yard tally from sophomore Nick Wirgau. The conversion attempt failed but the Coyotes trimmed the lead to 14-6 with 9:41 to go in the first half.
Montague scored on the ensuing possession to go ahead by two scores again, 21-6, but the Coyotes answered right back as well, moving 80 yards on 10 plays to trim the lead to 21-14 when fullback Noah Morgan, who earlier in the drive broke free for 32 yards on a trip play up the gut, plowed over from 3 yards and then Xavier Allen hit Seth Jackson on a slant pass for two points.
The Wildcats were able to score on their final possession, though, as Kooi connected on five of six passes, finally hitting Paul Olson for a 21-yard score with just 8 seconds left until the half. Kooi’s point after kick gave the visitors a 28-14 lead and a truck load of momentum.
Reed City showed its resilience once again, however, moving methodically down the field on its initial possession of the second half to make it a one-score game again.
Morgan’s second short touchdown run of the night and Hughes’ conversion sweep trimmed the lead to 28-22 midway through the third quarter.
Neither team would score again until Everett somehow spun away on fourth down in the final minute of regulation, finally putting the game away for the visitors.
Shankel expressed how proud he was of his team following the tough loss and especially the eight seniors on this year’s roster.
“This is one of the grittiest and toughest teams we’ve had,” Shankel said. “I’m so proud of these kids.”
Morgan generated 63 yards on 10 carries with two scores and Wirgau had 26 yards on 10 carries including a TD.
Jackson and Logan Langworthy each made six stops and Logan Ringler had five.
