More plans in place for Merritt Speedway re-opening

MERRITT — A day has passed and more plans are in place for the opening of Merritt Speedway this weekend.
The Missaukee County dirt track has received permission to open provided safety and social-distancing regulations are followed amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Separate shows will be held Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 as part of the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kick-off to summer.
• The first step is spectators can go online to purchase tickets. Those went on sale at 6 p.m. Tuesday at myracepass.com. Spectators are asked to print their receipt to facilitate a quicker entrance into the track this weekend.
Tickets are $15 for those 6 and over. Children 5 and under are free.
Blackmer has set a number of spectators he'll allow but isn't revealing that.
"It's about one-third of the spectators that we'd normally be able to hold," he said. "We're going to protect everyone the best we can and we're going to protect us. The virus is still out there.
"All eyes will be on Merritt, so to speak."
Other important changes to know if you're headed to the races (subject to change):
• All spectators, racers, pit crew members, etc. will have their temperatures checked with a handheld digital scanner upon entrance to the track.
• Everyone is asked to print the COVID release form that's on the track's webpage or on its Facebook page and sign it. Be ready to have that and your driver's license to enter the track Saturday and Sunday. The more you do ahead of time gets you into the track quicker.
• Blackmer asks spectators, crew members and everyone that's able to wear a facemask.
• No coolers will be allowed either day. Track officials can't search them without breaking COVID regulations so none will be allowed.
• Crew members must stay in their specific pits other than to use the restroom or concession areas
• ORVs, quads, bikes and bicycles are not permitted in the pit area
• Overnight camping will not be permitted
• Fans will follow social-distancing guidelines
• Concessions and restrooms will have limited foot traffic — "if there's a big line anywhere, go back to your seats and then go back later," Blackmer said. "We will be closing things at times for cleaning and sanitizing."
• Saturday's show — Late Models ($2,000 to win), UMP Modifieds, Pro Stocks, 4 and 6 Cylinders and B-Modifieds
• Sunday's show — Late Models ($2,000 to win), B-Modifieds, Factory Stocks, UMP Modifieds, 4 and 6 Cylinders
• Also new for the time being, most classes will have a B-feature if cars don't make the A-main. The payouts in the B-features will be half of what the A-features are.
• Mini Wedges will be at 3 p.m. Sunday. Once their show is finished, drivers/crew must exit the pit area but can stay as fans for the night
As far as the drivers and pits themselves, Blackmer is confident he can keep everyone spread out if people work together and keep safety in mind.
"No pit stalls are guaranteed," Blackmer said. "I know I'm going to have problems here but I am going to group teams by division in the pits.
"I'm telling drivers right now that if you're coming to the track hoping to get your (regular) pit stall, please don't come. Things are going to be different."
• No extra cars or trucks are allowed in the pits
• Teams must remain in their own pits and may not leave other than to access the restroom or concessions area
Blackmer is hoping to put together a test-and-tune session for drivers Friday night if the track continues to dry out after the area received between three and four inches of rain this week.
Finally, he's excited to be racing a lot sooner than anyone expected just a couple of weeks ago.
"We've got a great car count, especially the Late Models," he said. "I look at the lineup that's set to go this weekend and it doesn't get any better than this.
"I am excited."
