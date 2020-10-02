More spectators allowed at sporting events

Those Friday night lights will start to feel a little more normal next week.
Yes, you’ll still have to wear a mask and maintain social distancing if not seated with members of the same household but there’s a much better chance you’ll be able to get into the game.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, through Executive Order No. 183, is allowing spectator limits to go up across the state.
The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
The MHSAA followed with more concrete numbers for schools to follow.
Outdoor venues across the state will be allowed to hold up to 30 percent of their capacity up to 1,000 people. That number also no longer includes game participants — coaches, players, officials, school officials, cheerleaders, etc.
So, a football stadium or soccer field that seats 3,333 or more will be allowed to sell 1,000 tickets, but a stadium that holds fewer than 3,333 will be limited to 30 percent of its total capacity.
Indoor venues in Regions 6 and 8 of the MI Safe Start Plan will be allowed 25 percent of their capacity while those in Regions 1-5 and 7 will be allowed 20 percent capacity, up to 500 people.
MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl gave an update to prep sports news on Bill Simonson’s sports talk radio program The Huge Show on Wednesday afternoon.
Uyl said the attendance bump will be most noticeable in football.
“The most significant thing it really does for outdoors is it opens up Friday nights -- at least for the last three regular-season weeks — for schools to include their dance team, their pom-pon squads, the marching band, it just gives schools so much more flexibility to include those different student groups that have been traditionally attached to games,‘ he said. “We think that those concerns were heard by those down at the (state) Capitol but we have to wait one more week.‘
Check with your local district on its specific policy regarding possible general admission to events but the MHSAA directive states:
“When spectator tickets are sold in advance, the availability of those tickets must be divided on a 50-50 basis between the home and visiting school. If remaining tickets are sold at the gate, they may be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If tickets are not sold in advance, spectators are admitted on a first-come first-serve basis. All persons admitted with a school, league or conference pass for regular season contests must be included in the spectator limits.‘
In other news:
Uyl provided an update on the possibility of the 11-player football finals still being held at Ford Field but nothing is concrete as of yet. The finals are scheduled for the first weekend of December, meaning inclement weather could certainly be a factor if the games have to be played outdoors.
The MHSAA and its staff are in constant communication with Ford Field staff but there are concerns around paying rental fees with limited or no ticket sales.
“Normally, we’ve been able to pay that bill at Ford Field because we’ve had 60,000 fans there and so the revenue made sense,‘ Uyl said. “Well, with limited or no spectators, they’re going to need to work with us on the pricing, so that’s certainly one consideration.‘
Ford Field provides protection from the weather and is best suited for Fox Sports Detroit to broadcast the games from because it’s a professional sports facility.‘
Uyl is worried the quality of the broadcasts could be compromised if the MHSAA has to move the state finals to two, four or even eight different sites around the state.
The Detroit Lions are in Chicago to face the Bears that weekend, so the facility is available, Uyl added.
Finally, with September behind us, the clock is starting to tick on the winter sports season, as well.
All winter sports, with the exception of downhill skiing, are contested indoors, meaning mitigating the spread of COVID-19 is an even bigger task than the fall when it’s just volleyball and girls swim held indoors.
Uyl said MHSAA officials plan to start winter sports on time during the 2020-21 school year, but as we’ve learned in the last seven months, making actual plans a month of two ahead of time is often foolish.
It’s very unlikely face-covering requirements will be lifted anytime soon, so Uyl said they’re going to need clarification regarding masks and certain sports.
“Certainly, we’re waiting for more guidance from the governor’s office regarding the requirement of face coverings for indoor sports. What does this exactly look like in basketball, in wrestling?
“Ice hockey, I think it’s going to be a lot like how we’re handling football helmets currently, so we’ll just need to work through that.‘
Competitive cheer and gymnastics could be an issue, though. There is concern that if the facial covering were to obstruct a student-athletes vision, it could become dangerous.
“Competitive cheer, where you’ve got the young ladies, who are stunting, and lots of different segments of that sport where you have one athlete who will do a toss, and a flyer will be tossed into the air — well, now if that mask gets out of place and vision is obstructed, now does that create other issues?‘ Uyl said. "Gymnastics… a young lady who’s doing a floor routine and has a mask get out of position, does that create some safety issues?
“There are lots of things that we’re going to continue to work through, taking things on a day-to-day basis.‘
Uyl also talked about wrestling — the sport that features the most skin-to-skin contact of any high school event, but that also has some advantages because of what’s already considered routine in wrestling.
“My biggest concern with a sport like wrestling is the competition surface — it’s the mat,‘ he said. "Unlike football, if I’m a wrestler, at the end of the day, I can tell you exactly the three or four other people that I was in contact with. I know the three or four kids I wrestled that day. Where in football, if I’m a running back, and I get tackled on 22 carries for the game, there could be all kinds of combinations of different kids who might be involved in that hit or that pile, so in some respects, the tracing and tracking is actually easier in wrestling than it is in some other sports if you do have a positive case.
“One thing that you can’t eliminate, and there really isn’t much research out there, is can the coronavirus be passed or live on a surface like a wrestling mat? The challenge with all this is there is new science and new research that comes out every day, and that’s just one example of something we’re hoping to have some more definitive guidance on prior to practices kicking off in November.‘
