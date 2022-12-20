MORLEY — The good news is they scored more than 60 points.
The bad news? They gave up more than 60, too.
Cadillac dropped a 63-62 overtime decision to Morley Stanwood in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
It’s been the offensive end of the court that’s been a struggle for the Vikings this season and that’s rightfully where a lot of the practice time has been focused.
In all of that focus, though, Cadillac struggled defensively against the Mohawks, giving up 27 points in the first quarter alone.
“We’ve been working really hard on finding a way to score so I think our defense got away from us a little bit,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “I think we found we’re going to work a little more defensively in practice.”
Morley Stanwood led 27-18 after the first quarter and 35-28 at halftime. Cadillac cut it to 44-42 going into the fourth quarter and it was 57-57 after regulation after Viking sophomore Kaleigh Swiger buried a 3-pointer with about a second remaining.
“That first quarter really put us behind the eight-ball but we kept battling,” Damgard said.
“We did a lot of good things.
“It was nice to see Joz (Seeley) get going offensively and the same thing for Reina (McMahon). It was nice to put 62 points on the board but not when you give up 63.”
Seeley paced Cadillac with 15 points while McMahon had 11 and Madalie Dickerson scored eight.
Cadillac is at Mount Pleasant on Jan. 3.
• Cadillac won the JV game 46-32. Reagan Schopieray paced the Vikings with 22 points while Sophie Clough added nine.
