CADILLAC — Call it striking gold for Lindsey Tonello.
And for Noah Morrow, it caps a pretty special four-year career locally with one more day on the state’s biggest stage.
Manton’s Morrow and Cadillac’s Tonello are the recipients of the scholarships from the 49th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet, held Monday at the Lake City Athletic Complex.
Each will receive $2,000 toward their college educations. The scholarship amount is based upon gate receipts from the annual meet and MHSAA-approved criteria that includes meet performance, academic performance, school involvement and community involvement.
Morrow won three individual events Monday as he took first in the 1,600-meter run in 4:42.29, first in the 800 in 2:00.97 and ran the anchor leg of the 1600 relay that took first in 3:33.49.
“It means so much to me to be able to receive that honor,” Morrow said. “I appreciate everything the Cadillac News has been able to do for me and the area.
“I am very honored that I’ve been able to use my abilities to earn that scholarship.”
Morrow had talked of taking aim at the meet records in the 800 or 3200 but a hot and windy day put a big hindrance on that. He set the record in the Paul McMullen Memorial 1600 in 2021.
“Big respect to my competitors…I was super proud of everyone,” he said.
“For me, I was happy that I was able to go out there, execute and run my own races. I’d be lying, though, if I said the heat didn’t start getting to me at the end of the day.”
Morrow graduated from Manton High School with a 4.0 GPA, has spent hours volunteering at the Shepherd’s Table, the Veterans Serving Veterans Community Park and other opportunities within his school.
He’s been dual enrolled at Northwest Michigan College for two years, as well.
Morrow is a six-time all-state runner, two-time state champion, one-time state record holder (indoor 3200 relay) and two-time New Balance National Championship qualifier.
He will attend Michigan State University in the fall and compete on the Spartans’ cross country and track teams.
While Morrow as a well-known face at the Cadillac News Meet, Tonello was making her first appearance.
She’s been a strong competitor throughout her high school career but injuries have taken their toll and kept her from competing in the Cadillac News Meet.
Tonello won the long jump with personal-best leap of 17-feet, 5-inches, won the 100 dash in 13.49 seconds and ran the anchor leg of the 400 relay that took first in 51.96 seconds.
“I am super thankful that they took time to see how I did and I am just grateful that I was able to compete in that meet since I haven’t been able to before this year,” Tonello said. “I am just really grateful to everyone.”
Tonello’s performance in the long jump came before the meet got revved up but she had a cheering section of family and friends that got to see a big jump.
“It’s kind of hard to fathom that I jumped that far,” she said. “I was pushed a lot by the second-pace girl (Pine River’s Lynnesia Belvin). She had a great jump, too.
“I am thankful to my coaches for helping get me there and to everyone who was there to support me.”
Tonello will graduate Sunday from Cadillac High School with a 3.75 GPA, as a member of the school’s National Honor Society and as a Praise Team leader at the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church.
She has participated in community service the last two years, including organizing a school library, a thrift store and roadway pickup. As part of her church community, she’s done two mission trips that included chaperoning kids at a summer camp, working with mentally challenged adults, building wheelchairs, gardening and weaving baskets for children in Mexico.
Tonello will attend Lake Superior State University in the fall and compete on the Lakers’ ACHA women’s hockey team. She’ll also be on the women’s track and field team as a jumper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.